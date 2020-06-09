Younis Khan Appointed Pakistan Batting Coach for Upcoming England Series
Pakistans most successful Test batsman and former captain Younis Khan has been appointed as the mens national team batting coach for the upcoming tour of England, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.
