Younis Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed Unlikely to be Part of Pakistan Staff for Zimbabwe Series
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan and spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed are unlikely to part of the coaching staff for the upcoming limited-overs series against Zimbabwe beginning at the end of this month.
- IANS
- Updated: October 21, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet signed a contract with Khan for the role of batting coach. The report, while quoting sources, stated that the PCB officials feel that Khan's presence is especially beneficial in Test cricket, rather than ODIs and T20Is. And the series against Zimbabwe doesn't consists of Test matches. In Younis' absence, head coach Misbah-ul-haq is expected to see the development and coaching of batsmen.
The current team management includes Misbah-ul-haq, team manager Mansoor Rana, bowling coach Waqar Younis, fielding coach Abdul Majeed, physiotherapist Cliff Decan, strength and conditioning coach Yasir Malik, security manager colonel retired Usman, media manager Raza Rashid and masseur Malang Ali.
Pakistan are slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Zimbabwe. While the ODIs, part of ICC World Cup Super League, will be played on October 30, November 1, and 3 in Rawalpindi; the T20Is are scheduled for November 7, 8, and 10 in Lahore.
Pakistan have already announced a 22-man probables list for the Zimbabwe series in which they have left out Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir.
