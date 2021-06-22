Younis Khan Steps Down as Pakistan Batting Coach Before England Tour

Former Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has stepped down from the position of team’s batting coach. The latter was appointed last year in November and was to be part of the coaching setup until the 2022 T20 World Cup. But just seven months into the job, PCB and Younis have decided to part ways.

His first assignment as the batting coach was against New Zealand, where Pakistan lost both Tests. After that they went on to win against South Africa at home, and then in South Africa itself. His last tour with the team was against Zimbabwe, where Pakistan won convincingly. No Pakistan will leave without a batting coach to UK on June 25.

But the board is also trying hard to get a new batting coach by the time West Indies tour approaches. After the culmination of England series on July 20, Pakistan will leave for the Caribbean for five T20Is and two Tests.

Meanwhile, PCB CEO Wasim Khan thanked Younis for his contribution to the team. “It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan. Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions. I want to thank Younis Khan for his contributions during his short stint as the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s batting coach and hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers,” he said according to the press release from PCB.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans qualified for their first Pakistan Super League final after beating two-time champion Islamabad United by 31 runs in the playoffs. Islamabad will have another opportunity to make the final when it takes on Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday. Peshawar completed a five-wicket win over Karachi Kings with just one delivery to spare in the first of the eliminator finals.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here