Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 18 December, 2019

2ND INN

India

387/5 (50.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

157/3 (25.4)

West Indies need 231 runs in 145 balls at 9.55 rpo
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 18 December, 2019

1ST INN

Chattogram Challengers *

213/4 (19.2)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Dhaka Platoon
Dhaka Platoon

Toss won by Dhaka Platoon (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

Younis Khan Turns Down PCB's Invitation to be Special Guest During Second Test

Former captain Younis Khan has turned down Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) invitation to be a special guest during the second Test against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium, starting Thursday.

PTI |December 18, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
Younis Khan Turns Down PCB's Invitation to be Special Guest During Second Test

Karachi: Former captain Younis Khan has turned down Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) invitation to be a special guest during the second Test against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium, starting Thursday.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that the PCB has invited Younis as a special guest keeping in line the board's policy to honour former greats during home matches.

But Younis, who had played an innings of 313 runs at the National Stadium when Pakistan last played a Test here also against Sri Lanka in February, 2009, has declined the invitation, an act which didn't go down well with the PCB.

"It is disappointing and upsetting that he is not coming. But Younis is a legend for us and it is his personal decision and we can't comment on that," Wasim said.

Wasim, however, admitted that the PCB needs to improve its relationship with some former cricketers, who had not been treated well in the past.

"I am on good terms with him (Younis) and he is a legend for us and we would like to see him working one day with the board," he said.

The PCB has also invited former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad and ex-SriLanka skipper Bandula Warnapurra as special guests for the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Both the players were captains of their sides when the first official Test was held between the two countries in 1982.

Miandad and Warnapura both attended the Test and were warmly welcomed by the crowd.

Younis is apparently upset with the PCB after he failed to get the charge of the national Under-19 squad few months back as the board didn't accept his demand of not working the National Cricket Academy.

pakistanPakistan vs Sri LankaSri Lanka vs Pakistanyounis khan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 Dec, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more