'Your Affection is Priceless'-Yuvraj Singh Thanks Fans As Cricketer Completes Three Years of Retirement

Former India World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has shared a heartwarming video to mark three years of his retirement from international cricket. In the video, fans and followers can be seen recalling some of Yuvraj’s iconic moments on the field. Yuvraj’s mother and wife have disclosed the southpaw’s daily routine after retirement.

“It’s been 3 years today to the day I hung up my boots but your love for me has only grown by leaps and bounds! Thank you, my friends, family and fans for always supporting me in every way possible and for putting together this heartfelt video. Your affection is priceless,” Yuvraj had written in the caption.

Yuvraj’s mother Shabnam Singh claimed that her son got married to golf after retirement. Yuvraj’s mother further mentioned that she has not seen him for a while now.

“Yuvraj has gotten married to golf after his retirement. It’s been two months now since I last saw him,” Yuvraj’s mother revealed in the video.

On the other hand, Yuvraj’s wife Hazel Keech revealed that the former India all-rounder is busy changing the nappies of their child. Notably, Yuvraj and Hazel became parents of a baby boy, earlier this year.

“Among other things, Yuvi is now busy changing lots of nappies, especially poopy ones,” Hazel was heard saying in the video.

Yuvraj had made his debut in international cricket back in 2000 while playing against Kenya. The star all-rounder did not get a chance to bat in that game but he did exhibit his bowling prowess. The Chandigarh-born cricketer conceded 16 runs and produced one maiden after bowling four overs.

In the longest format of the game, Yuvraj played his first match back in 2003 against New Zealand in Mohali.

In the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj displayed his stellar all-round abilities as team India clinched the prestigious trophy. He was also adjudged Man of the Series after amassing 362 runs and scalping 15 wickets in nine matches.

Overall, in ODIs, Yuvraj played 304 matches and notched up 8701 runs along with 14 centuries and 52 half-centuries. In Test cricket, Yuvraj played for the Indian team on 40 occasions as he scored 1900 runs, three centuries and 11 half-centuries.

