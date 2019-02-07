Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

'Your Batting Inspired Me' - Mandhana Tells Chahal

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 7, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
'Your Batting Inspired Me' - Mandhana Tells Chahal

Image: Twitter/BCCI

Loading...
In the latest episode of Chahal TV, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is seen talking to women’s team opener Smriti Mandhana, with the duo talking about latter’s superlative form in the recent past.

In the video released by the BCCI, Mandhana is seen referring to Chahal’s 18-run knock during India’s fourth ODI at Hamilton against New Zealand.

Mandhana goes on to say that she took inspiration from that knock.

“Took a lot of inspiration after seeing your batting in the fourth match. I realised I have to take inspiration and improve (laughs),” she said.




Mandhana had recently won the ICC Women’s Player of the Year award while Virat Kohli bagged the award in the men’s category. Coincidentally both players sport number 18 on their jerseys.

Shedding light on the coincidence, Mandhana said, “I initially wanted the number 7 because that was my roll number in school. But that was not available. Then I was recommended taking the 18 number because it is also my birthday (18th July). I didn’t know then that Virat bhaiyya has the same number.”

“As for the cricket award, when Jhulan Goswami won it, I was young and read about it in the paper. Felt great to win it for myself now,” she added.
chahalMandhanaOff The Fieldsmriti mandhanayuzvendra chahal
First Published: February 7, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...