'Your Batting Inspired Me' - Mandhana Tells Chahal

In the video released by the BCCI, Mandhana is seen referring to Chahal’s 18-run knock during India’s fourth ODI at Hamilton against New Zealand.
Mandhana goes on to say that she took inspiration from that knock.
“Took a lot of inspiration after seeing your batting in the fourth match. I realised I have to take inspiration and improve (laughs),” she said.
World No 1 batter makes her debut on Chahal TV@mandhana_smriti has been taking her batting inspiration from this leg spinner 😂😂. Find out who it is in this fun segment of @yuzi_chahal TV - by @RajalArora— BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2019
Full video 📽📽https://t.co/ND9xz7OUgR #ChahalTV pic.twitter.com/fLHBysiltm
Mandhana had recently won the ICC Women’s Player of the Year award while Virat Kohli bagged the award in the men’s category. Coincidentally both players sport number 18 on their jerseys.
Shedding light on the coincidence, Mandhana said, “I initially wanted the number 7 because that was my roll number in school. But that was not available. Then I was recommended taking the 18 number because it is also my birthday (18th July). I didn’t know then that Virat bhaiyya has the same number.”
“As for the cricket award, when Jhulan Goswami won it, I was young and read about it in the paper. Felt great to win it for myself now,” she added.
First Published: February 7, 2019, 3:21 PM IST