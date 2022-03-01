Your Children Will Miss Their Father: Ashton Agar's Wife Receives Death Threat Ahead of Pakistan vs Australia Test Series

In a petrifying news report, Australian all-rounder Ashton Agar’s wife Madeleine, received a death just days ahead of the historic Test series opener between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi. According to various media reports in Australia, Agar’s wife was sent the death threat over social media which she had informed to both Cricket Australia and Pakistan Cricket Board along with the combined Government security agencies.

Upon receiving the message, both the boards responded swiftly and claimed it was not found to be ‘credible’ after investigation.

“Your children will miss their Father if he comes to Pakistan. Our snipers will blow his head," part of the message reads.

“This is a warning for your husband Ashton Agar if he comes to tour against Pakistan he won’t come [back] alive," it further read.

It is also being reported that the social media message originated from India from fake Instagram account. It is believed to be an attempt to disrupt the historic tour. Australia landed in the troubled nation last week for their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years due to security risks.

Advertisement

Upon receiving the messaged and after thorough investigation, Cricket Australia released a statement where they said they have ‘extensive security plans in place.’

“Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content has been investigated by the PCB, CA and combined Government security processes,"

“There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which, in this case, is not considered a risk. No further comment will be made at this time," a CA statement read.

According to media reports, almost 4,000 police and military personnel will be escorting the visiting team over the course of the six week tour, which includes three Tests, three ODIs and a lone T20 fixture.

Notably, New Zealand left Pakistan on the day of its first game last year after receiving threats, following which England too cancelled their tour of Pakistan.

Teams have stayed away since terrorists attacked a Sri Lanka team bus on the way to a game in Lahore in 2009.

Since arriving in Pakistan, Australia’s senior members have said they feel comfortable and safe in the country. Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins said it was “comforting" the measures CA had gone to ensure the tour was a success.

“We’re really lucky to be surrounded by so many professionals," Cummins said.

“That was one of the big factors that we wanted to be thorough on before arriving here: not only security but biosecurity. Everyone’s done a fantastic job. We feel like we’re here and we can just focus on the cricket," he further added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here