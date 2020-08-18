Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

‘Your Leadership, Fighting Spirit & Legacy Will Always Be Remembered: Babar Azam Pay Tribute to MS Dhoni

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has paid tribute to former Indian skipper MS Dhoni who announced his retirement from International cricket on August 15. Azam took to Twitter to congratulate Dhoni on his “remarkable” career. He added, “Your leadership, fighting spirit and legacy will always be remembered in the cricket world. I wish you enough light and shine in every aspect of your life. #MSDhoni”

Trending Desk |August 18, 2020, 11:25 AM IST
The right-handed batsman is currently on England tour for a three-match Test series. England are leading the series 1-0. Pakistan lost the first Test at Manchester and the second Test ended in a draw at Southampton.

The Pakistan player has scored 1,924 runs at an average of 44.74 in 27 Tests and 3,359 runs in 74 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) at an average of 54.17. He has also played 38 T20Is in which he has made 1,471 runs.

Apart from Azam, several other cricketers from Pakistan paid tribute to Dhoni. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on the microblogging website wrote, “A man, an era, a person who changed the way the sport was played. We call him Mahendra Singh Dhoni.”

Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi called Dhoni one of the true legends of Indian cricket and one of the greatest captains. He also congratulated him and wished him luck for the future.

Here are some more wishes by Pakistan cricketers:

Dhoni had an illustrious career in International cricket. During his 16-year stint, he led India to win the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, 2011 World Cup, the 2013 Champions Trophy and several other series and tournaments.

The former India captain played 90 Tests in which he made 4,876 runs. Dhoni scored 10,773 runs in 350 ODIs and 1,617 runs in 98 T20Is.

