‘Your Leadership, Fighting Spirit & Legacy Will Always Be Remembered: Babar Azam Pay Tribute to MS Dhoni
Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has paid tribute to former Indian skipper MS Dhoni who announced his retirement from International cricket on August 15. Azam took to Twitter to congratulate Dhoni on his “remarkable” career. He added, “Your leadership, fighting spirit and legacy will always be remembered in the cricket world. I wish you enough light and shine in every aspect of your life. #MSDhoni”
