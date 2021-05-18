Your Memories Will Never be Forgotten: India Cricketer Priya Punia Posts Emotional Tribute After Mother Passes Away

India batter Priya Punia on Tuesday revealed her mother has passed away. In a heartfelt tribute on social media, Punia said she will never be able to accept her loss.

“Today I realized why you always told me to be strong,” Punia, 24, wrote on Instagram. “You knew that one day I would need the strength to bear the loss of yours. I miss you so mom! No matter the distance I know you are always there with me. My guiding star, my mom.. Love you always”

“Some truth in life are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten! Rest In Peace Mom,” she added.

Punia, who made her India debut in February 2019, has so far played 7 ODIs and three T20Is. She also urged her followers to follow the guidelines to protect the spread of coronavirus.

“Please follow the rules and take precautions. This virus is very dangerous.

Wear mask, maintain social distancing, stay safe and stay strong,” she wrote.

India is currently in the midst of a deadly second wave of coronavirus pandemic and has become only the second country after the USA to record 25 million cases since the outbreak last year.

More recently, India allrounder Veda Krishnamurthy also lost her mother and sister within the space nearly two weeks. Both had contracted coronavirus.

She on Tuesday thanked BCCI for extending support in her time of grief.

“Have been tough last month for me and family and I’d like to sincerely thank the @BCCI & Mr @jayshah sir for calling me few days back and extending support in these unprecedented times. Many thanks sir @BCCIWomen,” Veda tweeted on Tuesday.

