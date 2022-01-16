'Your Name Will be up there Among the Best Leaders': Viv Richards Heaps Praise On Virat Kohli

Former West Indies captain and batting legend Sir Vivian Richards congratulated Virat Kohli for a glorious stint as India’s Test captain. On Saturday, the latter made a shocking decision of stepping down from his post, following the 1-2 Test series defeat in South Africa. The Delhi-born cricketer took to his social media handles to make the announcement.

Reacting to Kohli’s tweet, Sir Richards said the former India skipper can be ‘proud’ of what he achieved in the past seven years as a Test captain. He added that Kohli’s name will always be among the best leaders in cricketing world.

ALSO READ | ‘Well Done on the Headache You Left Behind’: Ashwin Hails Virat Kohli’s ‘Legacy’ as India’s Test captain

“Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket,” he tweeted.

Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket 👏 https://t.co/DieCKL4bhE— Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) January 15, 2022

Kohli’s statement on social media:

Virat in his social media post stated that everything has to come to a halt at some point in time and that it was time to step down as Test captaincy. He also mentioned the efforts and hard work he had put in to shape the team in past years.

“There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team,” Kohli stated.

Kohli further thanked the BCCI, teammates and former captain MS Dhoni for backing him to lead the side in the longest format of the game.

“I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from Day One and never gave up in any situation.

ALSO READ | ‘He’s Not in a Great Space at the Moment’: Former Cricketer Decodes Virat Kohli’s Decision to Quit Test Captaincy

“You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward,” Kohli concluded.

Kohli’s Test Captaincy Record:

Kohli possesses an impeccable record as India’s Test captain. The team played 68 matches under his leadership and won 40 of them. India lost 17 games while 11 encounters ended in a draw. He remains undefeated at home, winning every series that he captained the side in.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here