Your Smile Lights Up My Life: Wriddhiman Saha Pens Emotional Post on Daughter Mia’s Birthday

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Sunday posted an adorable message on Instagram on his daughter Mia’s birthday. Saha is set to join the Indian team’s bio-bubble in Mumbai after recovering from COVID-19. Saha, who was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the now-suspended 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), tested positive for COVID-19 on May 4, the same day when the marquee event was cancelled.

Sharing an adorable snap of his family, Saha penned down a beautiful message for her daughter.

Have a look at his post:

The cricketer is also part of India’s 20-man squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India is slated to face New Zealand on June 18 in the summit clash at the Rose Bowl stadium of Southampton.

Despite Saha’s recovery, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has added KS Bharat to the team’s squad as a back option for the 36-year-old stumper.

The WTC final would be followed up by five-match Test series between India and England. The red-ball tournament between both countries would start on August 4.

Saha had a disappointing season with the bat for the 2016 IPL champions. He played just two games this season and scored eight runs before he was axed from SRH’s playing XI.

Much like Saha, Hyderabad also had a horrendous run this season. They won just one out of the seven games they played when the cash-rich league was called off. SRH were placed at the bottom of the IPL table with just two points.

Former Australian vice-captain David Warner was sacked as SRH skipper by their management after their fifth defeat of the season. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson was named SRH’s new captain ahead of their last match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, the change in the captaincy did not do any wonders for SRH as they were hammered by 55-run at the hands of Rajasthan.

