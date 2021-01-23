CRICKETNEXT

Your Time Will Come, Keep Working Hard-Skipper Ajinkya Rahane to Kuldeep Yadav

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane made sure that the 26-year-old didn't lose heart as he praised him in front of everyone in the dressing room moments after India's historic Gabba breach.

Well, when on one hand the likes of Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj made a name for themselves in India's historic series win over Australia, Kuldeep Yadav didn't get a game to showcase his talent. The youngster had a lot at stake as he landed on Australian soil, for he hasn't done enough in limited overs cricket in last one year. Especially after IPL 2019 he looked a pale shadow of his former self. But skipper Ajinkya Rahane made sure that the 26-year-old didn't lose heart as he praised him in front of everyone in the dressing room moments after India's historic Gabba breach.

"Just want to mention Kuldeep(Yadav) and Kartik(Tyagi). Kuldeep it was tough for you. You (Kuldeep) didn't play a game here but your attitude was really good. We are going to India now, your time will come. You just keep working hard," Rahane was heard saying in a video posted by BCCI.

"This is a massive massive moment for all of us. I think the way we came back from Adelaide it was really good to see. I mean...that was..ek do nahi, matlab sabne pura effort diya. Everybody avtually got it today and that was really good," the skipper added.

India beat Australia in the fourth and final Test match by three wickets to seal the four-match Test series 2-1. Meanwhile Anand Mahindra has announced a special gift for six youngsters of Team India. He gifted them 'Thar' an SUV manufactured by Mahindra & Mahindra.

This is not the first time, Mahindra has made such a gesture towards sportspersons. He had gifted an TUV 300 to Kidambi Srikanth after winning a Super Series Title in 2017. Earlier, India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Friday posted a video of a luxury car on his Instagram handle. The BMW car can be seen with a temporary registration plate indicating that it is brand new. Siraj also posted a video of him driving the car in Hyderabad.

