YourCallOnCN: Does Dhoni's Absence Affect Kohli's Captaincy?

India were found wanting in the fourth ODI when Ashton Turner took the bowlers apart with his blistering innings of 84 from 43 balls. One key element missing in India's lineup in Mohali was the presence of MS Dhoni, who was rested. Virat Kohli looked bereft of ideas at times which eventually cost the hosts the game.
So, we asked the fans, in this edition of #YourCallonCN, if Kohli’s captaincy is affected without the presence of former skipper Dhoni behind the stumps.
Shankar (@VShanki67) said on Twitter that there was a marked difference in the captaincy without Dhoni playing.
“Yes. This was evident in the 4th ODI when Aussies were chasing. Field setting was not right, catches were dropped & Virat was surely missing Dhoni in the field. I think had Dhoni played, he would have told Virat some tricks to stop the flow of runs when Turner was turning things around.”
Sameer Mohammed (@MwSameer) was also of the same opinion and pointed out to Dhoni and Kohli’s respective IPL records
“MS Dhoni and match winners in the current team make Kohli’s captaincy look good. If you want a testimony to his captaincy, look into his IPL record! His batting skills & captaincy skills are poles (sic) apart.”
Tushar Jain (@mainlycricket), while agreeing that Dhoni’s influence is pretty huge in the side, reckoned Kohli himself is a well-established skipper and knows how to handle things.
“MSD's presence has a great impact in any match of India. He helps Virat in taking decisions in difficult situations. His presence is a great asset for the team and Virat. But Virat isn't totally depended on MSD. He won a Test Series in Australia without MSD.”
Arunachalam S (@arunch1485) believes that Kohli is a much better captain when it comes to longer formats.
“Yes. Kohli would be missing MSD's tips. People saying facts about Test cricket wins by Kohli but they don't understand the format. Kohli is definitely the best captain for slow formats but not for ODIs and T20s where decisions have to be taken quickly and it should be proper”
Mohit Goyal (@mht_goyal99) reckons that Kohli may not be affected with Dhoni’s absence but the bowlers could be.
“I don't think Virat is affected but the bowlers especially spinners are affected badly. I mean stats prove the same. KulCha (Kuldeep Yadav & Yuzvendra Chahal) is ineffective without Dhoni. But it’s hard to believe because these guys are international players!”
Sushant Kamboj provided a counterview on Facebook that it was just Ashton Turner’s day and that the former skipper couldn’t have done much about it.
“No. In Ranchi ODI, Dhoni was playing and India still lost. When a batsman like Turner has his day and hitting our best bowler Bumrah for sixes like this, then even Dhoni could (sic) do nothing. We fans want India to win always but with 2 or 3 loses, we lose our patience and say things like this.
First Published: March 13, 2019, 7:57 AM IST