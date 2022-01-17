'You're Inspiration for Young Cricketers': Mohammad Amir Heaps Praise on 'Brother' Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has heaped praise on Virat Kohli as the latter stepped down from the post of India’s Test captain. The Delhi-born cricketer made the shocking announcement on Saturday, a day after Team India lost the Test series to South Africa 1-2.

A number of current and former cricketers have been wishing Kohli on his remarkable stint as Test captain of India. The 33-year-old decided to relinquish his position after leading the side for seven years. India played 68 Tests under his captaincy, out of which they won 40 matches, lost 17 and drew 11.

Amir on Sunday took to Twitter and lauded Kohli for his extravagant contribution in changing the image of India in Test cricket.

“@imVkohli brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. keep rocking on and of the field,” tweeted Amir.

Kohli, in his lengthy social media post, stated that he was clear in his mind while taking this massive step. He felt that everything comes to a halt at some point in time and thus, it’s the end of his captaincy tenure. He went on to thank the BCCI, his teammates and former captain MS Dhoni for showing faith in him and giving him an opportunity to lead the country in the longest format of the game.

Earlier in September 2021, Kohli decided to step down as T20I captain of India. He also gave up the leadership of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, citing workload management. But days before leaving for South Africa, he was removed as India’s ODI captain as well.

The selectors named Rohit Sharma the new skipper while Kohli remains available as a senior batsman. And now the board is set to face an uphill task of appointing a new leader in Tests who would carry on the latter’s legacy forward.

