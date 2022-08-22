'You’re Left With Two Options': Saba Karim Picks Choices For India's Future All-format Captain After Rohit Sharma

Former wicketkeeper Saba Karim suggested names for India’s potential future all-format captain after Rohit Sharma. India have used several players as captain in 2022 in the wake of Rohit’s workload management and injuries in the jam-packed schedule. KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan have led India this year in absence of regular skipper Rohit. The selectors have a big responsibility to groom the future captain of India as Rohit is already 35-year-old and a bit injury prone in recent times.

Karim feels that the selectors have to make a call about whether they want an all-format captain or to try the split captaincy in future.

“Very early days! I feel it’s up to the selectors to first figure out whether they want to have one player as an all-format captain and if that is the case then you’re left with multiple options,” Karim said on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’.

The former wicketkeeper batter feels that in the case of picking an all-format skipper, the selectors have two options in Rahul and Pant who have impressed many across formats with their performances.

“Number one is KL Rahul because he plays all three formats. Number 2, hot on his heels is Rishabh Pant who’s been exceptional in the past couple of seasons. Now he’s grown into an excellent white ball player as well. So, you’re left with these two options,” he added.



The 54-year-old further emphasized on other things to consider while choosing the next captain and said if selectors are looking for a young captain, then Pant is an ideal option.

But there are so many other things to consider. Number one is for how long Rohit Sharma can continue given his injury woes. So, these things also have to be kept in mind. Are you looking at a young leader? If that’s the case, then let’s get Rishabh Pant in because he’s another player who’ll play all three formats in years to come. So, these are the choices which that the selectors have to deal with,” Karim said.

