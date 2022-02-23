‘You've been an inspiration’: Virat Kohli Responds to Yuvraj Singh's Handwritten Note

Responding to Yuvraj Singh’s heartfelt note praising him for his achievement, star India batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared a thank you note for the former cricketer. Posting pictures of the handwritten note and the special golden shoe that Yuvraj had sent him as gifts, Kohli on Instagram wrote that the left-hander’s life and comeback against cancer was an inspiration for people from all walks of life and not just cricket.

Thanking the 2011 world cup star for the gesture, Kohli added that Yuvraj has always been generous and caring for people around him. “Now we’re both parents and know what a blessing that is. I wish you all the happiness, beautiful memories, and blessings in this new journey. God bless Yuvi Pa. Rab rakha," Kohli added while concluding the post.

A day before this, Yuvraj in his letter had heaped praises on Kohli for his remarkable cricketing journey and discipline throughout.

“Virat, I’ve seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you’re now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation,” Yuvraj said in the post.

Wishing Kohli on his cricketing journey after the captaincy stint, Yuvraj wrote, “You (Kohli) have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. I’m expecting many more of your famous run chases."

He added that Kohli may have become one of the biggest legends of the game but for him, he will always remain “Cheeku” (Kohli’s nickname).

Kohli and Yuvraj were Indian teammates from 2008 to 2017 and are known to be sharing a close bond. The duo starred in India’s victorious 2011 World Cup campaign where Yuvraj was also named the man of the tournament. Though cancer disrupted Yuvraj’s career after the World Cup achievement, he made a stunning comeback and played for India till 2017. He played his last ODI game in 2017 under Kohli’s captaincy.

