'You’ve Got to Believe in Yourself': Sarfaraz, Prithvi Shaw, Dhawal Kulkarni Rock at MCA Annual Awards

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) gave out its annual awards on Saturday evening and the event was ruled by two young cricketers – Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan. While the latter swept away nearly five trophies, the former India U-19 captain took nine of them.

Sarfaraz has been Mumbai’s batting mainstay in the domestic circuit. He scored more than 900 runs in the past two editions of the Ranji Trophy – 928 in 2019-20 & 982 in 2021-22 – and has been among the runs this year as well. On Wednesday, he registered his 12th First-class century against Tamil Nadu at the Brabourne Stadium, scoring 162 off 200 deliveries. His scores this season are 5, 126*, 75, 20 and 162; nearly 400 in 5 innings.

Also Read: First Irish Player in IPL Josh Little Fends Off ‘Controversial’ Statement Posed by Journalist

The Mumbai batter has been pretty active on social media and on Saturday, he took to his Instagram account to share a picture with a table full of awards he won at the MCA event which included: Special award for the fastest ton in 2021-22, Late Shri SV Rajadyakhsa Trophy for the highest number of runs in 2021-22 & 2019-20, Dattu Phadkar award for the Ranji Cricketer of the Year 2019-20 & 2021-22 among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SARFARAZ KHAN (@sarfarazkhan97)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SARFARAZ KHAN (@sarfarazkhan97)

Meanwhile, Prithvi also showcased his awards in a picture which was shared on his Instagram handle.

Also Read: PAK v NZ: Sarfaraz Ahmed Leads Pakistan to Thrilling Draw With New Zealand

“I just want people to feel like they can achieve something great in their lives. We all go through rough times. You’ve got to believe in yourself. And if you believe, you will achieve it,” Prithvi wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRITHVI PANKAJ SHAW (@prithvishaw)

Veteran Mumbai fast-bowler Dhawal Kulkarni was also one of the award winners who took away as many as 7 trophies with him. He too shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Couldn’t be happier and Prouder! Many Thanks for this recognition @mumbaicricassoc and to my teammates.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhawal Kulkarni (@dhawal_kulkarni)

Mumbai claimed a vital draw against Tamil Nadu on Friday. After being set a target of 212 runs to win the match, the hosts tried to go on the offensive in the final and lost Prithvi Shaw with a score of 30.

Yashaswi Jaiswal and Armaan Jaffer stitched a 64-run stand together. Jaiswal scored a quick-fire 66 and remained unbeaten as the bad light forced an early stumps. Mumbai were 137 for three and got the three points for the draw after having the first-innings lead in the match.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here