'You've Made This Journey Beautiful': Virat Kohli's Emotional Message After a Victorious 100th Test - WATCH

Virat Kohli on Sunday shared a heart-warming video following the conclusion of his 100the Test match in which India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali. The former India skipper thanked his family, teammates, coaches and the BCCI for their support throughout his cricketing journey.

After the clinical victory, Kohli took to twitter and shared a video that captured moments from the Mohali Test, of his teammates and head coach Rahul Dravid congratulating him, celebrating the fall of a wicket and posing with his wife Anushka Sharma.

ALSO READ | BCCI Curator Prepared Chepauk Track Against Team India’s Directive For 1st England Test in 2021 - Report

“Been a long journey to get here. Full of ups and downs and learnings. Would not have had it any other way. Thank you for all your support,” Kohli captioned the video.

“Thank You. To all my family, teammates, coaches and BCCI. You have made this journey beautiful. Onwards and Upwards,” read a message in the video.

Advertisement

Been a long journey to get here. Full of ups and downs and learnings. Would not have had it any other way. Thank you for all your support 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Q5Vdtz8s1K— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 6, 2022

Team India celebrated his 100th Test with a massive win. Ravindra Jadeja starred with bat and ball as India took a 1-0 lead in the 2-match Test series. After being bundled out for 174 in the first innings, Sri Lanka were made to follow-on and were all out for 178 in 60 overs to complete a meek surrender by the visitors in just three days.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja Receives Rousing Reception at Team Hotel After India Beat Sri Lanka - WATCH

Jadeja, after making 175 not out with the bat that helped India declare their innings at 574/8, took 5/41 in the first innings and 4/46 in the second innings. He and Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 2/49 and 4/47 apart from making 61 with the bat, made merry on a day where 16 Sri Lanka wickets fell.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here