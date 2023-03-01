'You've Married The Most Stubborn Man...': Shardul Thakur’s Wife Mittali Gets A Hilarious Advice on Wedding Day

Indian pacer Shardul Thakur tied the knot with Mittali Parulkar on Monday in Mumbai. Several of his India teammates including captain Rohit Sharma and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer marked their presence at the sangeet ceremony.

Following the wedding, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar shared a special piece of advice for Shardul’s wife Mittali.

Also Read: Jadeja Takes Four But Australia End Day 1 on Top With 47-run Lead

Nayar, in a video shared by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on Twitter, was heard saying that the allrounder is quite stubborn and thinks that he is always correct.

Later, Nayar hilariously went on to state that in future he would want the pacer to admit that whatever Mittali says is always right.

Check: India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Match Highlights

“One word of advice to Mittali. I am pretty sure by now you already know, but you have married the most stubborn man that I have ever met on the cricket field. Well, he always thinks he is right. He always believes he is right. But I also know, Mittali, that you believe in yourself as well, so make sure you stand up to him as every wife does. And I am hoping to wait for that day when Shardul bows his head down and says, ‘Mittali, you are right, and whatever you say is right,’” Nayar can be seen as saying in the video.

Shardul and Mittali reportedly dated each other for a long time before announcing their engagement in November last year.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old will represent KKR in the upcoming IPL.

He picked 15 wickets from 14 appearances for Delhi Capitals in the last season after being signed by the franchise for Rs 10.75 crore.

However, he was then traded to KKR ahead of the 16th season.

In international cricket, Shardul was last seen in action during the ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year.

The Palghar-born all-rounder is a part of India’s ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia though.

Get the latest Cricket News here