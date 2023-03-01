YSS vs NCA Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 , March 1, 11 PM IST

YSS vs NCA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 match between YSSC and Noor CM Academy: The 2023 edition of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will witness a total of 12 fighting with each other to clinch the trophy. The teams have been divided into two groups of six each. Two Group A sides namely YSSC and Noor CM Academy will be squaring off against each other on Wednesday, March 01. The fourth match of the T20 league is scheduled to be played at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate.

YSSC are a batting heavy side. The top batters in the team include the likes of Hemantha Karunaratne, Nalaka Dayan, and Nalin Rathnayaka. Mahesh Kumara and Suranga Gomes are likely to shoulder the responsibility of leading the bowling unit.

Speaking of Noor CM Academy, have a good mix of all-rounders and bowlers in their squad. Rohan Wijewardana, Adith Kumara Bolanda, and Roshan Buddika will be the crucial players for the team.

Ahead of the match between YSSC and Noor CM Academy, here is everything you need to know:

YSS vs NCA Telecast

YSSC vs Noor CM Academy game will not be telecasted in India.

YSS vs NCA Live Streaming

Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

YSS vs NCA Match Details

YSS vs NCA match will be played at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate at 11:00 PM IST on March 01, Wednesday.

YSS vs NCA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Nalaka Dayan

Vice-Captain - Shah Hyder Hussain

Suggested Playing XI for YSS vs NCA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Salman Munde

Batters: Hemantha Karunaratne, Shah Hyder Hussain, Nalin Rathnayaka

All-rounders: Nalaka Dayan, Adith Kumara Bolanda, Mohamed Azeez, Roshan Buddika

Bowlers: Anwer Sharif, Mahesh Kumara, Rohan Wijewardana

YSS vs NCA Probable XIs

YSSC: Salman Munde, Hemantha Karunaratne, Nalaka Dayan, Mahesh Kumara, Nalin Rathnayaka, Mohamed Azeez, Anfaz Thuwan, Buji Babu Rapaka, Suranga Gomes, Nibras Caseer, Rishad Kabeer

Noor CM Academy: Shah Hyder Hussain, Adith Kumara Bolanda, Roshan Buddika, Anwer Sharif, Rohan Wijewardana, Praveen Cletus, Shafi Shaikh, Nazmul Hossain, Rohitha Jayasooriya, Shoaib Ahmed, Asif Meer

Get the latest Cricket News here