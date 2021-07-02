Yusuf Pathan Among Plethora of International Stars Show Interest for Lanka Premier League

Two all-rounders who were once part of KKR in IPL have registered themselves in LPL (Lanka Premier League). Besides them, a number of popular cricketers and international stars have also signed up. Last year, Bangladesh Cricket Board didn’t allow its players to take part in the league, but this year they thought otherwise. As a result five more players (besides Shakib) have registered themselves, including Tamim Iqbal.

South Africa ODI captain Temba Bavuma also made himself available. Morner Morkel, who has called time on international career, will be available. He last played this year in Big Bash League. Two Protea spinner: Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have registered as well. Yusuf’s brother Irfan plays in LPL for Kandy Tuskers and it needs to be seen whether Yusuf himself would be able to bag a deal. New Zealand’s Mitchell McClenaghan, Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor, USA’s Ali Khan and Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane are also eyeing deals in the second season.

A number of Aussie stars have also shown interest. Usman Khawaja, James Faulkner were in action at PSL and besides them Ben Dunk and Callum Ferguson have also registered for the draft. Several West Indies players too have registered for the draft, including T20I vice-captain Nicholas Pooran.

“Last year’s success has certainly made a difference with more players from many cricket playing countries looking forward to play in the LPL, which is a very good sign for the League and Sri Lanka cricket." SLC Vice President Mr Ravin Wickremaratne was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Here’s a full list:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mehdy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, James Faulkner, Ben Cutting

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Ravi Rampaul, Dwayne Smith, Denesh Ramdin, Johnson Charles, Rowman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Rampaul

Pakistan: Haris Sohail, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammed Hasnain, Mohammed Irfan, Shoaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Anwar Ali, Ammad Butt

South Africa: Rilee Rossouw, David Wiese, Jon Jon Trevor Smuts, Morne Morkel, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hardus Viljoen, David Wiese

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan, Mohammed Shahzad, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen Ul Haq, Usman Shinwari, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad

