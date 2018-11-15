Yuvraj & Gambhir Headline Players Released by Franchises Ahead of IPL Auction

Loading...
Interestingly, the banned Australian duo of Steve Smith and David Warner, who sat out last season after the ball-tampering scandal, have been retained by Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.
From teams deciding to retain a majority of their squad to opting for an almost clean slate at the auctions, the strategies adopted by each outfit are different. Here is a consolidated list of all the players who have been retained and released by all the eight IPL teams.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
The Royal Challengers Bangalore have decided to retain 14 players from their squad, ensuring that the core of their team which included Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Nathan Coulter-Nile is kept intact. Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock however, has moved to Mumbai Indians, with the latter paying them INR 2.8 crore for his services. Marcus Stoinis has joined the team from Kings XI Punjab, with batsman Mandeep Singh moving the other way.
Retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya
Released: Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson, Quinton de Kock, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Sarfaraz Khan, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Joshi, Aniket Choudhary, Ashwin Murugan
Salary Cap Available: 18.15 Crores
Player Slots Remaining: 10
Overseas Slots: 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shikhar Dhawan’s exit from the squad for Delhi Daredevils had already been announced and eight other players have been released by the team, including Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, and Wriddhiman Saha. Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem have been brought into the team for next season as a trade from Delhi.
Retained: Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Sreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan
Released: Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Shikhar Dhawan
Salary Cap Available: 9.70 crores
Player Slots Available: 5
Overseas Slots: 2
Mumbai Indians
The likes of Pat Cummins and JP Duminy have been released by the Mumbai outfit with Mustafizur Rahman and Akila Dananjaya finding themselves in the list too of the players found surplus to requirements. The core, however, has been maintained, indicated by the mere fact that out of the ten players that Mumbai released, five are uncapped.
Ratained: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.
Released: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya
Salary Cap Available: 11.15 crores
Player Slots Available: 7
Overseas Slots: 1
Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR was in the news recently when seamer Mitchell Starc said that he had been released by the team via a “text message” that was sent to him informing him of the decision. However, CEO Venky Mysore cleared the air surrounding the situation in an official release by the team where he said the following:
“It has been picked up out of context, because we (KKR and Starc) have had a great relationship,” Mysore explained. “Even when we picked him last year, not only was he over the moon, but he was also appreciative towards the confidence we had shown in him. He was extremely disappointed he couldn't come here for last year's IPL, and to be frank, so were we. It left a big hole in our line up. This time, when we had an exchange of messages, he was appreciative of where we were coming from. It was very cordial, and professional type of an exchange.”
While Starc is arguably the most high profile release, Mitchell Johnson is another name that finds himself out of contention from the scheme of things next season. But the thirteen players that have been retained by KKR indicate that they would continuity in the team, going into next season.
Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Released: Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson, Tom Curran, Cameron Delport, Ishank Jaggi, R Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhede, Javon Searles
Salary Cap Available: 15.20 crores.
Player Slots Remaining: 12
Overseas Slots: 5
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals chose to retain as many as 16 players for next season’s IPL, including English duo Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, and Australian Steve Smith.
Young Indian players Shreyas Gopal, Krishnapa Gowtham and Sanju Samson have also been retained.
However, Australian batsman D’arcy Short and Ben Laughlin have been released, as well as South African wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen.
Retained: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, Sudhesan Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi
Released: D’arcy Short, Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen
Salary Cap Available: 20.95 crores
Player Slots Remaining: 9
Overseas Slots: 3
Kings XI Punjab
Besides Yuvraj, the other notable names joining him in the list of released players are Australian batsman Aaron Finch who scored 134 runs in ten games at an average of 16.75, and all-rounder Axar Patel. Interestingly, Patel was the only player to have been retained by the franchise when the team was completely changed in 2017, but was dropped from the starting XI soon after a poor start to the season.
On the other hand, Mandeep Singh has joined the team from Royal Challengers Bangalore, with Marcus Stoinis moving the other way.
Retained: R Ashwin, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Andrew Tye, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ankeet Rajpoot, Chris Gayle and David Miller
Released: Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, Mohit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary, Barinder Sran, Akshdeep Nath, Pradeep Sahoo, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor
Salary Cap Available: 36.20 crores
Player Slots Remaining: 15
Overseas Slots: 4
Delhi Daredevils
Besides Gambhir, Delhi have also sent Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Mohammad Shami and Glenn Maxwell back into the auction by deciding against retaining them. Delhi had another poor season last year and will be hoping the return of Dhawan can provide the spark they so desperately need.
Retained: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult
Released: Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Junior Dala, Liam Plunkett, Mohammed Shami, Sayan Ghosh, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Naman Ojha
Salary Cap Available: 25.50 crores
Player Slots Remaining: 13
Overseas Slots: 3
Chennai Super Kings
And finally, stability seems to be the name of the game for defending champions Chennai Super Kings who have chosen to release only three players from their title winning squad.
English fast bowler Mark Wood has been released, along with two uncapped domestic picks namely Kanishk Seth and Kshitiz Sharma.
Speaking about keeping together the bulk of the team, head coach Stephen Fleming said, “We have a multi-skilled team in our ranks. That, to us, is very important as it gives us options throughout the course of the season. We have really valued experience. MS and I are on the same wavelength that experience counts.”
Retained: KM Asif, Sam Billings, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, Narayan Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, David Willey, Kedar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner
Released: Kanishk Seth, Kshitiz Sharma, Mark Wood
Salary Cap Available: 8.40 crores
Player Slots Remaining: 2
Overseas Slots: 0
First Published: November 15, 2018, 10:35 PM IST