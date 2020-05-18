Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Yuvraj is a Shorter Format Champion, Should Have Played More for India: Kaif

These days players are using social media platforms for speaking their mind. Former India player Mohammad Kaif too spoke on certain issues pertaining to the selection of the players and the role of selectors.

Cricketnext Staff |May 18, 2020, 11:09 AM IST
Yuvraj is a Shorter Format Champion, Should Have Played More for India: Kaif

These days players are using social media platforms for speaking their mind. Former India player Mohammad Kaif too spoke on certain issues pertaining to the selection of the players and the role of selectors.

Talking of Helo Live, Kaif said that there should be a transparent system in place as to why a player has been dropped from the team, so that he can comeback stronger.

"All players are playing for the nation. Every player has a bad time, but management should inform the players why they are dropped from the team. So that they can come back to the domestic match and improve their cricketing techniques."

In the past Yuvraj Sigh's father has raised suspicions over MS Dhoni leaving out his son from the national team. But Kaif has dismissed such allegations and has said, "I don't think that Yuvi father's allegation is true. But yes, Yuvi is a shorter format cricket champion, he should have gotten more opportunity.

"But in India, if a player loses his form for few matches then it's not easy to save their spot. Because many talented players are waiting to enter the Team India."

Defending Dhoni's decisions over Yuvraj's non-selection, Kaif said, "Dhoni is the most successful white-ball cricket captain. He deserves some freedom to select his own team. You can question him when he fails to deliver.

"But his records are spectacular. He has won many trophies for India. So the selectors give the freedom and value his suggestions. It is not favoritism, he added."

Mohammad KaifMS DhoniYograj Singhyuvraj singh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more