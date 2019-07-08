The #bottlecaphallenge has caught on like wildfire on social media with prominent people from all walks of life joining in to spread the word by challenging others.
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, however, added his own twist to the challenge. In a video posted on his Instagram account, Yuvraj is seen playing cricket in a balcony. He drives the ball towards the bottle and knocks it over and in the process dislodges the cap.
Yuvraj, who is playing with a red tennis ball in the video, hits the bottle right on top where the cap is generally placed.
He’s challenged a few cricketers to take this up and added a special twist for former teammate Sachin Tendulkar.
Yuvraj wrote, Here’s my version of the #bottlecapchallenge . The challenge goes out to @brianlaraofficial @shikhardofficial @chrisgayle333 and @sachintendulkar who has to take this challenge as a left hander 😎
Yuvraj Singh Adds New Dimension to Bottle Cap Challenge
