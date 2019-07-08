starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

1st Semi Final:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

upcoming
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Yuvraj Singh Adds New Dimension to Bottle Cap Challenge

Cricketnext Staff |July 8, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh Adds New Dimension to Bottle Cap Challenge

The #bottlecaphallenge has caught on like wildfire on social media with prominent people from all walks of life joining in to spread the word by challenging others.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, however, added his own twist to the challenge. In a video posted on his Instagram account, Yuvraj is seen playing cricket in a balcony. He drives the ball towards the bottle and knocks it over and in the process dislodges the cap.

Yuvraj, who is playing with a red tennis ball in the video, hits the bottle right on top where the cap is generally placed.

He’s challenged a few cricketers to take this up and added a special twist for former teammate Sachin Tendulkar.

Yuvraj wrote, Here’s my version of the #bottlecapchallenge . The challenge goes out to @brianlaraofficial @shikhardofficial @chrisgayle333 and @sachintendulkar who has to take this challenge as a left hander 😎

#bottlecapchallengeIndiaOff The Fieldyuvraj singh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

NZ v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

ENG v AUS
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

TBC v TBC
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more