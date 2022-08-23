'Yuvraj Singh Advised me to Bat Deep if I Get Set': Shubman Gill Reveals Chat With Legendary Batter Ahead of ZIM Tour

Shubman Gill revealed that he met legendary India batter Yuvraj Singh ahead of the Zimbabwe tour and had a chat with him. Gill has impressed many with his consistent show with the bat in the last two ODI series against West Indies and Zimbabwe. He was named Player of the Series on both tours amassing 450 runs in 6 matches at an astonishing average of 112.50.

The 22-year-old batter had a conversation with wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan on BCCI.tv after the third ODI which India won by 13 runs to complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

Gill told the wicketkeeper batter that he met Yuvraj ahead of the tour as the former cricketer advised him to bat deep which will increase his chance to score a century.

“I just met him before coming to Zimbabwe and he told me that I was batting well. He advised me to bat deep if I get set. I was telling him ke 100 nahi aa raha (I am not getting 100). He told me not to worry, it will come,” Gill said.



Yuvraj heaped huge praise on the talented India batter after he scored his maiden international century on Monday.

“Finally!!! Well played @ShubmanGill u seriously deserved that Ton! Congratulations on your first 100. Many more to come this is just a start,” Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

Gill looked in total control during his sublime 130-run knock in the third ODI which was laced with 15 fours and a six.

Apart from scoring his maiden century, Gill grabbed a crucial catch of centurion Sikandar Raza in the penultimate over which shifted the momentum completely in India’s favour.

“We didn’t expect the game to get so tight, but this is cricket. When the ball went in the air, at first, I thought it was going to come to me at an easy pace, but the ball was dipping. So I just dived and took the catch,” Gill said.



Kishan pulled Gill’s leg during the conversation and called him lazy and said he was a bit worried when Raza’s ball went in the air.

“As a keeper and friend, I know how lazy he is. So even I was worried a little bit, but I know he’s a safe hand,” Kishan said.

While the Indian batter responded and said, “Did you see my diving save, was that lazy?”

