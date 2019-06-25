starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 32:AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Lord's

25 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

upcoming
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Yuvraj Among Couple of Indian Cricketers Likely for Euro T20 Slam

Devadyuti Das |June 25, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
Yuvraj Among Couple of Indian Cricketers Likely for Euro T20 Slam

After confirming his participation for the Global T20 in Canada that starts on July 25, the recently retired Yuvraj Singh is also likely to feature in the Euro T20 Slam which will be held in Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands from August 30 to September 22.

Former Australian Cricketer Dean Jones, who is among the board members of Euro T20 Slam advisory committee, also expects a few more Indian cricketers to sign up for the tournament.

“There are a few things going on in Indian cricket and since BCCI is not giving permission to take part in foreign T20 leagues, some Indian cricketers are announcing retirement so they can be free to play anywhere they want,” Jones told CricketNext. “Yuvraj Singh is one of them and he’s confirmed to us his interest to join the Euro T20 Slam.

“India is going to be big market for us. It’s T20 cricket and who can be a bigger draw than Yuvraj Singh in this format. We are hoping to sign up a couple of more Indian players in the next couple of weeks before the drafts for the league takes place in London on July 19. Keep watching this space,” Jones added.

Yuvraj’s former Punjab teammate Manpreet Gony also announced his retirement this week, confirming participation in the Global T20 Canada.

Yuvraj will not be the only international star joining the Euro T20 Slam. Top draws like AB de Villiers, Andre Russell, Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir might also be seen in the league. Jones is not worried that Steyn and Russell are currently sidelined with injury and were forced to return home from the ongoing World Cup, saying he expects them to recover in time.

“Steyn and Russell might be part of the league. The games in the league will not get underway till end of August. That is enough time for the both of them to recover from their respective injuries. We are trying to finalise deals with both Steyn and Russell,” Jones said, adding that the six franchises will be able to pick five foreign players for their team.

South Africa’s De Villiers, who announced his retirement from international cricket last year but offered to return to the fold before the 2019 World Cup, has also shown interest in the league.

“De Villiers’ intended deal with the Big Bash League didn’t go through but for now he has committed to this league. He has his commitments with Middlesex for England’s T20 league but we are hoping he will be available for Euro T20 slam as well,” Jones, who is in Mumbai currently working with the World Cup’s official broadcasters, said.

Apart from these big names, England ODI captain Eoin Morgan along with Shahid Afridi, Australia's Shane Watson, former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum and Afghanistan's T20 sensation Rashid Khan are icon players. A total of six team will be taking part in the league — two each from Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands.

2019 world cupeuro t20euro t20 slamicc world cup 2019world cupyuvraj singh

Related stories

Yuvraj Singh Set to Play for Toronto Nationals in GL T20 Canada
Cricketnext Staff | June 21, 2019, 7:27 AM IST

Yuvraj Singh Set to Play for Toronto Nationals in GL T20 Canada

It’s Not South Africa, AB. It’s You
Firdose Moonda | June 8, 2019, 12:01 AM IST

It’s Not South Africa, AB. It’s You

Will Do My Best to Support Cricket in Canada: Yuvraj Singh
Cricketnext Staff | June 23, 2019, 11:49 AM IST

Will Do My Best to Support Cricket in Canada: Yuvraj Singh

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more