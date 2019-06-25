Yuvraj Among Couple of Indian Cricketers Likely for Euro T20 Slam

After confirming his participation for the Global T20 in Canada that starts on July 25, the recently retired Yuvraj Singh is also likely to feature in the Euro T20 Slam which will be held in Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands from August 30 to September 22.
Former Australian Cricketer Dean Jones, who is among the board members of Euro T20 Slam advisory committee, also expects a few more Indian cricketers to sign up for the tournament.
“There are a few things going on in Indian cricket and since BCCI is not giving permission to take part in foreign T20 leagues, some Indian cricketers are announcing retirement so they can be free to play anywhere they want,” Jones told CricketNext. “Yuvraj Singh is one of them and he’s confirmed to us his interest to join the Euro T20 Slam.
“India is going to be big market for us. It’s T20 cricket and who can be a bigger draw than Yuvraj Singh in this format. We are hoping to sign up a couple of more Indian players in the next couple of weeks before the drafts for the league takes place in London on July 19. Keep watching this space,” Jones added.
Yuvraj’s former Punjab teammate Manpreet Gony also announced his retirement this week, confirming participation in the Global T20 Canada.
Yuvraj will not be the only international star joining the Euro T20 Slam. Top draws like AB de Villiers, Andre Russell, Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir might also be seen in the league. Jones is not worried that Steyn and Russell are currently sidelined with injury and were forced to return home from the ongoing World Cup, saying he expects them to recover in time.
“Steyn and Russell might be part of the league. The games in the league will not get underway till end of August. That is enough time for the both of them to recover from their respective injuries. We are trying to finalise deals with both Steyn and Russell,” Jones said, adding that the six franchises will be able to pick five foreign players for their team.
South Africa’s De Villiers, who announced his retirement from international cricket last year but offered to return to the fold before the 2019 World Cup, has also shown interest in the league.
“De Villiers’ intended deal with the Big Bash League didn’t go through but for now he has committed to this league. He has his commitments with Middlesex for England’s T20 league but we are hoping he will be available for Euro T20 slam as well,” Jones, who is in Mumbai currently working with the World Cup’s official broadcasters, said.
Apart from these big names, England ODI captain Eoin Morgan along with Shahid Afridi, Australia's Shane Watson, former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum and Afghanistan's T20 sensation Rashid Khan are icon players. A total of six team will be taking part in the league — two each from Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands.
Yuvraj Among Couple of Indian Cricketers Likely for Euro T20 Slam
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 21, 2019, 7:27 AM IST
Yuvraj Singh Set to Play for Toronto Nationals in GL T20 Canada
Firdose Moonda | June 8, 2019, 12:01 AM IST
It’s Not South Africa, AB. It’s You
Cricketnext Staff | June 23, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
Will Do My Best to Support Cricket in Canada: Yuvraj Singh
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019
PAK v NZBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019
IND v WIManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019
SA v SLChester-le-Street All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings