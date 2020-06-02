Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'Yuvraj Singh Apologise' Trends on Twitter After Disparaging Comment on Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuvraj, in one of his video interviews with India opener Rohit Sharma, called Chahal a ‘bhangi’ (a casteist remark) referring to the latter’s popular TikTok videos.

June 2, 2020
yuvraj chahal castiest slur twitter (1)

Former India international Yuvraj Singh’s unintentional jibe at leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s social media activities seem to have landed the middle-order batsman in trouble with Twitter users making the hashtag Yuvraj Singh Alopogise in Hindi one of the top trends of Tuesday morning.

Singh, in one of his video interviews with India opener Rohit Sharma, called Chahal a ‘bhangi’ (a casteist remark) referring to the latter’s popular TikTok videos.

While it was as casual comment as it could get with both Singh and Sharma laughing off the matter, however, the small clip from the conversation – roughly a month back – made it’s way to social media with Twitter users slamming Singh for his disparaging comment.

Chahal has been racking up the social media attention with his dancing videos with models and family members and is often the talking point of other cricketers during their video conversations, which has gained popularity due to the lockdown in the country.

The hashtag #युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो has so far seen nearly 20,000 tweets with users demanding an apology from the retired international.

Here’s what Twitter users are saying:

Goes without saying Singh has found support as well with many calling it overreaction and just a playful banter which it should be kept as-is:

