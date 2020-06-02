'Yuvraj Singh Apologise' Trends on Twitter After Disparaging Comment on Yuzvendra Chahal

Former India international Yuvraj Singh’s unintentional jibe at leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s social media activities seem to have landed the middle-order batsman in trouble with Twitter users making the hashtag Yuvraj Singh Alopogise in Hindi one of the top trends of Tuesday morning.
Singh, in one of his video interviews with India opener Rohit Sharma, called Chahal a ‘bhangi’ (a casteist remark) referring to the latter’s popular TikTok videos.
While it was as casual comment as it could get with both Singh and Sharma laughing off the matter, however, the small clip from the conversation – roughly a month back – made it’s way to social media with Twitter users slamming Singh for his disparaging comment.
Chahal has been racking up the social media attention with his dancing videos with models and family members and is often the talking point of other cricketers during their video conversations, which has gained popularity due to the lockdown in the country.
The hashtag #युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो has so far seen nearly 20,000 tweets with users demanding an apology from the retired international.
Here’s what Twitter users are saying:
#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो#ApologiseYuvrajYuvraj singh used the word Bhangi in a derogatory manner in one of his video with Rohith Sharma. This is an insult towards the Valmiki community and all those castes who are involved in sweeping, manual scavenging across the country.— Sumeet Blue (@BluePan10159831) June 2, 2020
Yuvraj singh used the word Bhangi in a derogatory manner in one of his video with Rohith Sharma. This is an insult towards the Valmiki community and all those castes who are involved in sweeping, manual scavenging across the country.
We Respect you @YUVSTRONG12 and everyday as a good human as a great cricketer but what you have said is really not acceptable. It's time for you to walk outside and apologize for this mistake.#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो — Prerit Singh (@PreritSingh13) June 2, 2020
अगर अमेरिका का नस्लवाद गलत है, तो भारत का जातिवाद सही कैसे ?अगर भारत का जातिवाद सही है, तो अमेरिका का नस्लवाद गलत कैसे ?#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो— Ayushi Ambedkar (@ayushi_ambedkar) June 2, 2020
You have been one of my favorite batsmen out of all the cricketers till date, Yuvraj Singh but today I am very sad to know that Manuwadi worm thrives in your heart and brain too.#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो pic.twitter.com/pKoMQscZma — विकास भारतीय (@Vikasku34095495) June 2, 2020
#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो @YUVSTRONG12 https://t.co/Xcov5qKjy4— हथौड़ा त्यागी (@didroc) June 2, 2020
#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो wasn't Rohit Sharma wrong too, apne baap ko nacha raha hai, it's strongly offending — अनमोल राज़दान (@anmolrazdan1) June 2, 2020
जातिवाद के जहरीले लोग अपना जहर खुद निकालें तो बेहतर होगा।#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो— Dr. Dilip Kumar Rana (@Dr_Dilip_Kumar) June 2, 2020
This is really Radiculous they are team mates & we all will tease our friends with full rights in the same way @YUVSTRONG12 did. But just because he is Celebrity so all are trolling & Defaming him. Grow up guys...!!! #युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो pic.twitter.com/g7JKHR9skT — That Old Monk (@Aghori_chilam) June 1, 2020
#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो People why you make a small issue to big It's just a joke. A Friend have no right to comment on his friend? pic.twitter.com/Zosybmlfax— Shubh (@Shubh43760670) June 2, 2020
Yuvraj, in one of his video interviews with India opener Rohit Sharma, called Chahal a ‘bhangi’ (a casteist remark) referring to the latter’s popular TikTok videos.
