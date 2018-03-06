Yuvraj Singh Celebrates Manchester United's Comeback Win in Style

Yuvraj Singh and Manchester United's Nemaja Matic. (AFP Image)

Unitedddddddddddd ! Matic you beauty what a way to bring your first @ManUtd goal 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 what a game ! Woohooooo — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 5, 2018

Sunday footie time! Off to wembley stadium to watch Man U vs wigen! So excited — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2013

Well done man united! Persie u gem!with the legend sunny bhai and rohan g! http://t.co/fybMHVVTc6 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2013

First Published: March 6, 2018, 10:57 AM IST