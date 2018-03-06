Yuvraj Singh Celebrates Manchester United's Comeback Win in Style

After going 0-2 down, the Red Devils rallied back in second half to beat Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park. Yuvraj — who is known for his affection for Manchester United — couldn't control his excitement and took to Twitter to laud the effort of his favourite team.
Yuvraj's post read: "Unitedddddddddddd ! Matic you beauty what a way to bring your first @ManUtd goal; what a game ! Woohooooo"
In the past as well, Yuvraj hasn't hid the fact that he follows football closely, especially when Manchester United are in action. In 2013, Yuvraj was also present at the Wembley Stadium in London, where the Red Devils beat Wigan Athletic to win the Community Shield.
Sunday footie time! Off to wembley stadium to watch Man U vs wigen! So excited— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2013
Well done man united! Persie u gem!with the legend sunny bhai and rohan g! http://t.co/fybMHVVTc6— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2013
Meanwhile, as far as cricket is concerned, the India all-rounder recently said that he will continue playing cricket till 2019 before taking a call on his retirement.
Yuvraj, who last played for India in June 2017 in an ODI, said the upcoming IPL holds great significance for him as a good performance in the T20 event will help him keep in the fray for a spot in the 2019 World Cup.
"I am looking forward to a good IPL. It's a very important tournament for me as it will only set me to play cricket till 2019. I am looking to play cricket till 2019, whatever cricket I get to play and take a call after that," Yuvraj said on the sidelines of the 18th Laureus World Sports Awards.
