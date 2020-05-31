Yuvraj Singh Challenges Sachin Tendulkar to Break His Juggling Record

The nationwide lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of the coronavirus has led to many celebrities coming up with social media challenges as a way to entertain the masses.
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been getting involved in many such challenges with his former teammates and his latest post continues where he left off with Sachin Tendulkar.
The southpaw posted a video on his Twitter account showing him juggling a tennis ball in his kitchen with a roller while blindfolded and he challenged the Master Blaster to break his record of 100 juggles.
Master you have broken so many records on the field time to break my record of 100 in the kitchen ! Sorry couldn’t post full video cause it will be too long to count 100 paji back to you hope you don’t break other things in the kitchen @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/ehJcfIGO4a— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 31, 2020
"Master you have broken so many records on the field time to break my record of 100 in the kitchen! Sorry, couldn't post full video cause it will be too long to count 100. paji back to you hope you don't break other things in the kitchen," Yuvraj wrote alongside the caption.
Earlier this month, Tendulkar had not only accepted Yuvraj's first challenge but actually threw it back to the cricketer by doing the same blindfolded.
"Yuvi, you had given me a very easy option. So now I am giving you a difficult option. I am nominating you, my friend, come on do it for me buddy," said Tendulkar while juggling the ball in the video.
Yuvraj had also challenged Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh to do the same.
Sportspeople around the world have been urging people to stay indoors and be safe during the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, India will soon be easing out of the lockdown in the coming days.
