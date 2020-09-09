Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

Yuvraj Singh Confirms Comeback from Retirement, to Play Domestic T20s for Punjab

Former India international Yuvraj Singh has announced his intentions to make a comeback to domestic cricket and represent Punjab in T20s this season.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2020, 7:06 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh Confirms Comeback from Retirement, to Play Domestic T20s for Punjab

Former India international Yuvraj Singh has announced his intentions to make a comeback to domestic cricket and represent Punjab in T20s this season.

Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June 2019 but had been training with the Punjab side recently and was made an offer he eventually could not refuse.

"I enjoyed spending time with these youngsters, and talking to them about various aspects of the game, I realised that they were able to pick up various things that I was telling them," Yuvraj, 38, told Cricbuzz

"I had to get into the nets to show them a few other elements, and I was pleasantly surprised at how well I was hitting the ball even though I hadn't held a bat for a really long time.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Leaves for Dubai to Take Stock of IPL Preparations

"I also trained for those two months, and then I started to bat in the off-season camp. I made runs in some of the practice matches. Mr Puneet Bali, the secretary of the Punjab Cricket Association, approached me after one of the sessions and asked me if I would reconsider coming out of retirement."

The 2011 World Cup player of the tournament admitted it wasn't a decision he made lightly but when his mind was made up, he quickly sent a mail to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, seeking permission to reverse his retirement.

"Initially, I wasn't sure that I wanted to take up the offer. I was done with domestic cricket, though I did want to continue to play in other domestic franchise-based leagues worldwide if I got permission from the BCCI.

Also Read: Zaheer Abbas Wants Pakistani Batsmen to Learn from Indian Counterparts, Cites Rohit Sharma's Example

"But I also couldn't ignore Mr Bali's request. I gave it a lot of thought, for nearly three or four weeks, and it was almost as if I didn't even have to make a conscious decision in the end.

"The motivation is to help Punjab win championships. Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh), myself, we have won tournaments, but we haven't done it together for Punjab, so that was a big factor in my final call."

cricketcricket newsPunjab cricket teamyuvraj singh

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more