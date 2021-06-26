Yuvraj Singh Could be Part of Australia's Community Club; Other Big Signings Likely

Mulgrave Cricket Club, which is a part of Melbourne’s Eastern Cricket Association, a third-tier competition — has claimed that the likes of Chris Gayle, Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh and AB de Villiers could be a part of suburban T20 matches this summer. Former Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan, who lives in Melbourne’s east, had played six matches for the club last year, scoring 132 runs in the ECA’s T20 Cup.

It was also reported that another former Lankan cricketer — Upul Tharanga could join Mulgrave this year, while Sanath Jayasuriya would be the coach of the team.

Mulgrave president Malin Pullenayegam said on the 1116Sen podcast, “We wanted to show the local cricketing community we can get stars like Dilshan, Tharanga and Jayasuriya.”

“With Dilshan’s involvement and the backing of some good sponsors, we are on a recruitment drive. We are having discussions with AB de Villiers, Brian Lara and Yuvraj Singh, and though they are to be confirmed, these are the potential signings,” he said.

RELATED NEWS Sri Lanka Legend Sanath Jayasuriya Set For Coaching Stint With Australian Club Mulgrave

Meanwhile, Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch on Friday said several short-format players have a “very realistic" chance of being overlooked for T20 World Cup selection after opting out of the upcoming tours of West Indies and Bangladesh.

Seven cricketers — David Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams — who recently played in the IPL have pulled out of the twin tours while Steve Smith has been rested to fully recover from an elbow complaint which flared during the BCCI’s high-profile T20 tournament.

Yeah, very realistic (to miss out of T20 World Cup). You have to go on current form, and you pick guys who are playing well. For guys to be on this tour, to get the first opportunity to really put their hand up and take a spot is what it’s about," Finch said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here