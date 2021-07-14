Yuvraj Singh Criticises Racial Abuse at England Footballers After Euro 2020 Loss

The last few days have been a roller coaster ride for football fans. First, Argentina defeated Brazil by 1-0 to lift the Copa America cup. A day later, after the Euro 2020 final ended 1-1 following extra time, Italy beat England by 3-2 on penalties. After the match between England and Italy, social media was flooded with wishes, memes, and trolls. Criticising the racial abuses faced by three of England’s footballers — Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka -former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh expressed his disappointment.

The trolling started after the three Black players missed penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley on July 11. This led to England losing the title. Meanwhile, Yuvraj was saddened by what Rashford, Sancho, and Saka had to go through. In a tweet, the veteran said that sport is a platform to promote unity and not hatred.

He wrote, “I have gone through my ups and downs in sport. But as a team, you win and lose together. Unfortunately, England lost, Italy was a better team on the day. Sad to hear what Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Sancho have to go through.” Further extending support to the footballers, he said, “Don’t forget that sport is meant to unite and not hate.”

I’ve gone thru my ups & downs in sport. But as a team,u win & lose together!Unfortunately Eng lost,Italy was a better team on the day.Sad to hear wat @MarcusRashford @BukayoSaka87 @Sanchooo10 have to go thru! V stand by u lads!Don’t forget that sport is meant to unite & not hate!— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 12, 2021

After the chaos unfolded on social media platforms, English Football Association in a statement showed displeasure over the entire incident. The FA stated that it was “appalled” by the social media trolling. They assured that the association will do everything to stamp discrimination out of the game. The FA further in the statement urged the government to act quickly and bring appropriate legislation so that racial abuses have real-life consequences. They asked for the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible for such unacceptable acts.

Notably, England has not won an international title since the year 1996.

