starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 18:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Nottingham

Thu, 13 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Yuvraj Singh Deserved a Better Send Off: Rohit Sharma

Cricketnext Staff |June 10, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh Deserved a Better Send Off: Rohit Sharma

While social media was flooded with good wishes for Yuvraj Singh after he announced his international retirement on Monday, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma has said that the southpaw didn’t get a fitting farewell from the game after a stellar career for India. Rohit, who captained Yuvraj in the recent IPL at the Mumbai Indians posted a cryptic tweet saying Yuvraj “deserved a better send off.” At the press conference while announcing his retirement earlier in the day, Yuvraj had suggested that he wasn’t entirely pleased with how the final phase of his career was handled, saying that once he passed the mandatory Yo-Yo test in December 2017, his non-selection into Indian set-up was a decision for others to explain.

“You don’t know what you got till it’s gone,” Rohit Tweeted. “Love you brotherman You deserved a better send off.”

Yuvraj was quick to reply to Rohit’s comment, saying the Indian opening batsman knew how he “felt inside.”

Yuvraj too replied saying “You know how I feel inside ! Love u brothaman you go be a legend.”

At the press conference to announce the end of his 19-year old career, Yuvraj said he was offered a farewell game if he failed the Yo-Yo test in December 2017. Yuvraj did manage to pass the test but was never called back into the team.

“I didn’t tell anyone in BCCI that I want a farewell game,” Yuvraj said. “If I had the potential, I would have left from the ground. I didn’t need a match. I was told that if I failed a Yo-Yo test then I can play a retirement match. I told them I don’t need the game, if I don’t pass the Yo-Yo test, I’ll go home quietly. I passed the Yo-Yo Test and rest is not my call.”

Yuvraj further added that he would not like to comment anymore at the moment as the Indian team is in the midst of a World Cup but added that he will speak up when the time is right.

Off The Fieldrohit sharmayuvraj retirementyuvraj singh
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019

SL v BAN
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019

NZ v IND
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
IND IND
2 2 0 0 4
4
AUS AUS
3 2 1 0 4
5
WI WI
3 1 1 0 3
6
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
7
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
4 0 3 0 1
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more