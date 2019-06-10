Yuvraj Singh Deserved a Better Send Off: Rohit Sharma

While social media was flooded with good wishes for Yuvraj Singh after he announced his international retirement on Monday, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma has said that the southpaw didn’t get a fitting farewell from the game after a stellar career for India. Rohit, who captained Yuvraj in the recent IPL at the Mumbai Indians posted a cryptic tweet saying Yuvraj “deserved a better send off.” At the press conference while announcing his retirement earlier in the day, Yuvraj had suggested that he wasn’t entirely pleased with how the final phase of his career was handled, saying that once he passed the mandatory Yo-Yo test in December 2017, his non-selection into Indian set-up was a decision for others to explain.
“You don’t know what you got till it’s gone,” Rohit Tweeted. “Love you brotherman You deserved a better send off.”
You don’t know what you got till its gone. Love you brotherman You deserved a better send off. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/PC2cR5jtLl— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 10, 2019
Yuvraj was quick to reply to Rohit’s comment, saying the Indian opening batsman knew how he “felt inside.”
Yuvraj too replied saying “You know how I feel inside ! Love u brothaman you go be a legend.”
You know how I feel inside ! Love u brothaman you go be a legend ❤️— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2019
At the press conference to announce the end of his 19-year old career, Yuvraj said he was offered a farewell game if he failed the Yo-Yo test in December 2017. Yuvraj did manage to pass the test but was never called back into the team.
“I didn’t tell anyone in BCCI that I want a farewell game,” Yuvraj said. “If I had the potential, I would have left from the ground. I didn’t need a match. I was told that if I failed a Yo-Yo test then I can play a retirement match. I told them I don’t need the game, if I don’t pass the Yo-Yo test, I’ll go home quietly. I passed the Yo-Yo Test and rest is not my call.”
Yuvraj further added that he would not like to comment anymore at the moment as the Indian team is in the midst of a World Cup but added that he will speak up when the time is right.
