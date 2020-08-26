Yuvraj Singh has a Goal For Jasprit Bumrah. Target 400 Wickets Minimum

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday congratulated English paceman James Anderson on taking 600 Test wickets.
Bumrah took to Twitter to say, “Your passion, fortitude and drive are exceptional, cheers and best wishes for the future. #600TestWickets”.
Responding to his tweet, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh said, “Your target is 400 !! Minimum”. With this tweet, Yuvraj expressed his wish that he wanted Bumrah to take 400 wickets in the longest format. Bumrah has picked 68 wickets in 14 Tests.
th victim. The fast bowler got Ali caught at first slip on the fifth day of the final Test against Pakistan. With this, Anderson has become the first fast bowler to achieve this feat.
Besides, he is the fourth on the list of Test wicket-takers. Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble are ahead of Anderson on this list.
Before the third Test against Pakistan, he had 593 wickets in his kitty. In the first innings of the final match, Anderson picked five wickets. In the second innings, he got Abid Ali out, but had to wait to pick his 600th wicket. But, finally on Tuesday, he reached the milestone, surpassing former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath who has 563 wickets to his name.
Meanwhile, Bumrah is in the UAE for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will be played from September 19 to November 10. He plays for Mumbai Indians.
The tournament will have 60 games which will take place at Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
