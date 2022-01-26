Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech Blessed With a Baby Boy; 'Wish to Respect Privacy'

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech are blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday. Yuvraj shared the good news on his Twitter account and asked fans to respect the privacy of his family. However, the former cricket didn’t post any image of his wife and the newborn.

“To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj," he wrote on Twitter.

Yuvraj married Bollywood actress Hazel on December 30, 2016. After Yuvraj announced the news on social media, his friends and fans started posting congratulatory messages for the couple.

Yuvraj alongside, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh was supposed t take part in the inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) which started on January 20 in Oman. However, Yuvraj skipped the matches so far.

The 40-year-old, who was the hero of India’s 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cups triumphs, announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2019. He went to play the 2011 World Cup with cancer, he was spitting blood outside the ground but on the pitch, he was roaring high by scoring runs and taking wickets as he, later on, became the Man of the Tournament for his all-round performance.

In his illustrious career, Yuvraj scored 8701 runs in 304 ODIs, meanwhile, in T20Is he was the MVP of the Indian team at his prime as he slammed 1,177 for the Men in Blue in 58 games.

Recently, Yuvraj’s NFT Collection launched to Attract Bidding Interest From DAOs After successfully launching NFTs of renowned celebrities from the art and sports fraternity, Colexion has yet again come up with an exclusive NFT drop of legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh. With his very own digital avatar in a metaverse, the profound cricketer has entered into the digital space with the launch of non-fungible tokens dedicated to his beloved fans.

Allowing his fans to witness some historical moments, Yuvraj Singh has launched his warrior NFT at $40.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here