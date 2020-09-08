Yuvraj Singh Actively Seeking Big Bash League Team This Season: Report

Former India international Yuvraj Singh is looking to become the first player from the country to play in the Australian T20 league, the Big Bash League (BBL). The BBL has yet to feature an Indian international due to the BCCI not issuing no-objection certificates for any other T20 league around the world. However, Yuvraj Singh is retired from both domestic and international cricket and would be free to play in foreign leagues. His manager Jason Warne of W Sports & Media confirmed that Cricket Australia were interested in finding the former Indian superstar a club.
"We're working with CA to try to find him a home," Warne was quoted as saying by The Age on Monday.
Yuvraj's interest in the BBL comes just off the heels of former Australia international Shane Watson saying the league would benefit from the presence of Indian players.
Watson, who is currently in Dubai preparing for the IPL 2020 where he will turn out for Chennai Super Kings, said that the availability of Indian players would make a 'massive difference'.
"There is a chance but no Indian players have been able to be released in the past to come and play at the [other] T20 tournaments so that's a big hurdle," Watson said.
"It would be incredible for them to be able to play in these tournaments. That is the ideal situation. There are so many world-class T20 players in India that aren't playing for India that could be potentially available to play in the Big Bash and other tournaments around the world.
"If that's able to happen, that would make a massive difference."
