Yuvraj Singh Joins Punjab Government's 'Mission Fateh', Spreads Message on COVID-19

Yuvraj Singh's message to the people as he joined Punjab government's 'Mission Fateh'

Cricketnext Staff |June 12, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh Joins Punjab Government's 'Mission Fateh', Spreads Message on COVID-19

Wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing. This was Yuvraj Singh's message to the people as he joined Punjab government's 'Mission Fateh' to spread information to prevent coronavirus.

"Be sure to wear a mask before leaving the house, maintain social distancing and wash your hands for 20 seconds—these are the three weapons that can save us from corona," the former India all-rounder said in a video.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had on Tuesday launched ‘Mission Fateh’ song featuring Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Gurdas Maan and India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh apart from other celebrities from sports and Punjabi cinema. Meanwhile on Wednesday, twitter was flooded with messages for Yuvraj Singh after #MissYouYuvi hashtag trended. It was on June 11 2019 that Yuvraj had announced his retirement from the sport. Yuvraj later took to twitter to thank his fans for all the love.

