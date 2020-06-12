Wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing. This was Yuvraj Singh's message to the people as he joined Punjab government's 'Mission Fateh' to spread information to prevent coronavirus.
"Be sure to wear a mask before leaving the house, maintain social distancing and wash your hands for 20 seconds—these are the three weapons that can save us from corona," the former India all-rounder said in a video.
"Be sure to wear a mask before leaving the house, maintain Social Distancing and wash your hands for 20 seconds, and support #MissionFateh in the fight against coronavirus", Yuvraj Singh, an all-rounder former Indian cricketer.@YUVSTRONG12 @PIBChandigarh pic.twitter.com/70zvmnIH4p— CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) June 11, 2020
"Be sure to wear a mask before leaving the house, maintain Social Distancing and wash your hands for 20 seconds, and support #MissionFateh in the fight against coronavirus", Yuvraj Singh, an all-rounder former Indian cricketer.@YUVSTRONG12 @PIBChandigarh pic.twitter.com/70zvmnIH4p
— CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) June 11, 2020
❤️ pic.twitter.com/FbTKHcO3E8— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2020
❤️ pic.twitter.com/FbTKHcO3E8
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2020
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Yuvraj Singh Joins Punjab Government's 'Mission Fateh', Spreads Message on COVID-19
Yuvraj Singh's message to the people as he joined Punjab government's 'Mission Fateh'
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings