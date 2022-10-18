Yuvraj Singh Leads Cricket Fraternity in Wishing New BCCI President Roger Binny

World Cup winner Roger Binny was on Tuesday elected as the 36th president of the BCCI, taking over from Sourav Ganguy to run the world’s richest cricket board.

Binny, 67, was elected unopposed at its AGM (Annual general Meeting) here alongside Jay Shah, who was re-elected as the secretary for a second successive term.

The other office bearers who were elected unopposed included treasurer Ashish Shelar, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Devjit Saikia.

My best wishes to Mr. #RogerBinny on being elected as the new president of the @BCCI. I’m sure the board will benefit greatly from your experience. Congratulations dada @SGanguly99 on the completion of your term as president! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2022

BCCI presidents who were Test players

– Maharaj Kumar Vizianagaram (1954-1956)

– Shivlal Yadav (2014)+

– Saurav Ganguly (2019-2022)

– Roger Binny (2022-) + interim — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 18, 2022

Best wishes to Mr RogerBinny on being elected as the new president of the @BCCI. I am sure you along with honourable secretary Mr @JayShah & other distinguished office bearers will achieve greater heights.

Congratulations dada @SGanguly99 on a successful tenure as the president! pic.twitter.com/CWBL112bGT — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 18, 2022

Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, takes charge ahead of the ODI World Cup in India next year.

However, there was no discussion on the chairmanship of International Cricket Council (ICC). The next ICC chairman will be elected during the board meeting in Melbourne next month.

“As far as India’s representative to the ICC is concerned, it will be decided by the office-bearers. There was no discussion on the ICC chairmanship. Only matters on the agenda were discussed,” a state unit official who attended the AGM told PTI.

Congratulations 🎉 Wish you a fruitful tenure. https://t.co/R78cY68QCO — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 18, 2022

It is unlikely that the BCCI will nominate its own candidate for the ICC chairman’s position, with the October 20 nomination deadline approaching.

