Yuvraj Singh Likely for T10 Debut, Moeen Ali & Bayliss Join Abu Dhabi Franchise

England’s World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss was appointed as the coach of the Abu Dhabi franchise in the T10 league, and one of the players in his team will be Moeen Ali. Both were part of the setup that won England the World Cup earlier in the summer.
The T10 league is into its third season and is set to be played between November 15 and 24.
There was no Indian picked up at the draft but the National reported that the T10 league is in talks with Yuvraj Singh. "Yuvraj Singh is almost there," tournament chairman Shaji Ul Mulk said. "We hope to make an announcement soon. We are in the final stages of negotiations with him.
"This season, we are limited by the BCCI's policy of having only retired India players in leagues outside India."
There are eight teams, with three new franchises joining the competition this time including Abu Dhabi.
Qalandars, who signed former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi as their icon player last month, and Bangla Tigers, who picked up 2015 World Cup-winner James Faulkner, are the other two sides.
"T10 cricket is big, and it's bold, but it also requires a certain style of player and capability," Bayliss said. "It tests players' tactical talent and skills at the very highest level."
Moeen said, "It's an impressive list of some of the best T10 players on show in Abu Dhabi. Fans are going to be treated to something quite special, there's no doubt about it. I would say there's extra incentive playing for Team Abu Dhabi to show the world what Abu Dhabi T10 cricket is all about."
The competition will have plenty of English players, with the Qalandars having picked up Tom Banton from Somerset. England captain Eoin Morgan and Adil Rashid will turn out for the newly branded Delhi Bulls, while Andy Flower, who was associated with English cricket for 12 years is at the helm of the Maratha Arabians franchise, who chose Australia's T20 specialist Chris Lynn as their icon player.
The tournament will also see a whole host of West Indian players with Darren Sammy lining of up for the defending champions Northern Warriors.
West Indies' current white-ball cricket captain, Kieron Pollard, was picked up by Deccan Gladiators (erstwhile Sindhis) while Marlon Samuels and Evin Lewis will be playing alongside former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla and Nepal legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane at Karnataka Tuskers.
Pakistan aren’t far behind either with fast bowler Mohammad Amir playing for the Arabians.
Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Hafeez are part of the Qalandars, while young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain and Shoaib Malik were picked up by the Bulls.
Sri Lanka's T20 stars such as Lasith Malinga, Thisara Perera (Bangla Tigers) and Niroshan Dickwella (Abu Dhabi) will also be a part of this season's action.
The early seasons of the T10 league had their fair share of problems with corruption. This year, the tournament has shifted from Sharjah to Abu Dhabi and the organizers claim that the ICC will be involved in dealing with anti corruption.
"We have always had a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to corruption." Shaji Ul Mulk was quoted as saying by the National. "The whole monitoring of the tournament has been done by the ICC. We have outsourced anti-corruption and dope testing to the ICC. All key elements are outsourced to the ICC."
Yuvraj Singh Likely for T10 Debut, Moeen Ali & Bayliss Join Abu Dhabi Franchise
