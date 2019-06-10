starts in
Yuvraj Singh Likely to Bring Down Curtains on His Career

PTI |June 10, 2019, 12:18 AM IST
Mumbai: India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh has called a media interaction at a plush South Mumbai hotel on Monday, triggering speculations that he may announce his retirement.

One of India's greatest limited overs cricketers, Yuvraj has been seriously contemplating retirement from international cricket and pursue a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 leagues.

A senior BCCI official had recently told PTI that Yuvraj is thinking of calling it quits from international and first class cricket.

"He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in Ireland and Holland as he has offers," a BCCI source privy to the development had said.

While it is not officially confirmed yet whether Yuvraj will announce his retirement or not, but if he calls it quit, it should not surprise anybody.

Yuvraj last played a Test in 2012 and ODI and T20 in 2017.

