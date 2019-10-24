Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Yuvraj Singh Named Indian Icon Player in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been confirmed as the Maratha Arabians’ Indian icon player at the T10 League in Abu Dhabi that will be played between November 15 and 24.

Cricketnext Staff |October 24, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh Named Indian Icon Player in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been confirmed as the Maratha Arabians’ Indian icon player at the T10 League in Abu Dhabi that will be played between November 15 and 24.

Yuvraj retired from international cricket earlier this year and is not bound by the BCCI’s rules about active players not being able to play in leagues outside the country.

Yuvraj will join familiar faces in Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo in the side that will be coached by the former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower.

In the latest edition of the IPL earlier this year Yuvraj turned out for the Mumbai Indians but did not have the best season and finished with just 98 runs from four games.

After announcing his retirement Yuvraj also played in the Global T20 Canada League where he turned out for the Toronto Nationals. In his six outings, the southpaw scored 153 runs with a best score of 51 with a strike rate of 145.71. They finished third in the league stage of the six team tournament before losing their eliminator against the Winnipeg Hawks.

Speaking about joining Maratha Arabians squad, Yuvraj said: “It is an exciting new format to be part of. I am looking forward to joining forces with some of the world’s biggest names in this league and representing team Maratha Arabians. It is going to be a thrilling time for the game of cricket. Its heartwarming to see leagues like T10 putting in so much hard work and offering such exciting format for sports enthusiasts.”

Bravo will continue to lead the side like last year, with Australian power-hitting batsman Chris Lynn was named the icon player of the franchise.

Among the players retained by the Arabians are also the Afghanistan duo of Hazratullah Zazai and Najeebullah Zadran.

The early seasons of the T10 league had their fair share of problems with corruption. This year, the tournament has shifted from Sharjah to Abu Dhabi and the organizers claim that the ICC will be involved in dealing with anti corruption.

"We have always had a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to corruption." Shaji Ul Mulk was quoted as saying by the National.

"The whole monitoring of the tournament has been done by the ICC. We have outsourced anti-corruption and dope testing to the ICC. All key elements are outsourced to the ICC."

