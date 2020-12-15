- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
Yuvraj Singh on Comeback Track, Included in Punjab Probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh has been included in Punjab's 30-man probable squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 15, 2020, 10:54 AM IST
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh has been included in Punjab's 30-man probable squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, according to Times of India. The players will have a preparatory camp from December 18 in Ludhiana. Yuvraj has already been hitting the nets with his teammates at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association stadium in Mohali.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
However, it's not yet confirmed if Yuvraj will be allowed to play for Punjab. He had announced his retirement from international cricket last year but has played in foreign leagues including Global T20 league in Canada. The BCCI's rule does not allow active players to play in overseas T20 leagues.
One among the latest examples is Pravin Tambe, who was barred from playing IPL 2020 although he was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in the auction. Tambe had announced his retirement in 2018 but went on to play the T10 league in UAE and also the Caribbean Premier League 2020.
Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: 10 Standout Numbers That Define the Batsman's Career
Yuvraj, 39, was asked to come out of retirement by PCA secretary Puneet Bali so that he can guide the youngsters in the team.
"I enjoyed spending time with these youngsters, and talking to them about various aspects of the game, I realised that they were able to pick up various things that I was telling them," Yuvraj had told Cricbuzz in September.
View this post on Instagram
"I had to get into the nets to show them a few other elements, and I was pleasantly surprised at how well I was hitting the ball even though I hadn't held a bat for a really long time.
"I also trained for those two months, and then I started to bat in the off-season camp. I made runs in some of the practice matches. Mr Puneet Bali, the secretary of the Punjab Cricket Association, approached me after one of the sessions and asked me if I would reconsider coming out of retirement."
Yuvraj has sought permission from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to reverse his retirement.
"Initially, I wasn't sure that I wanted to take up the offer. I was done with domestic cricket, though I did want to continue to play in other domestic franchise-based leagues worldwide if I got permission from the BCCI.
"But I also couldn't ignore Mr Bali's request. I gave it a lot of thought, for nearly three or four weeks, and it was almost as if I didn't even have to make a conscious decision in the end.
"The motivation is to help Punjab win championships. Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh), myself, we have won tournaments, but we haven't done it together for Punjab, so that was a big factor in my final call."
Punjab Probables Squad: Mandeep Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Salil Arora, Gitansh Khera, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Karan Kaila, Rahul Sharma, Krishan Alang, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Ikjot Singh, Naman Dhir, Abhishek Gupta, Himanshu Satyawan, Gurkeerat Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anmol Malhotra, Aarush Sabharwal, Abhinav Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Mayank arkande, Baltej Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Sarn, Gurnoor Singh, Harjas, Abhijit Garg, Kunwar Pathak
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking