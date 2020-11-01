Yuvraj Singh Plans Investment in Tech Startups in Health, Sports, Food Sectors

- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatMatch Ended120/7(20.0) RR 6
BLR
HYD121/5(20.0) RR 6
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatMatch Ended110/9(20.0) RR 5.5
DEL
MUM111/1(20.0) RR 5.5
Mumbai beat Delhi by 9 wickets
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Yuvraj Singh Plans Investment in Tech Startups in Health, Sports, Food Sectors
Cricketer-turned-venture capitalist Yuvraj Singh is planning to ramp up his investment portfolio by picking up stakes in technology startups
- PTI
- Updated: November 1, 2020, 1:14 PM IST
Cricketer turned venture capitalist Yuvraj Singh is planning to ramp up his investment portfolio by picking up stakes in technology startups working in the areas of health, sports, food and agriculture in the next three to six months.
Singh, through his firm YouWeCan (YWC) Ventures, has invested in some of the startups which include Healthians, Holosuit, JetSetGo, EasyDiner, Wellversed etc.
IPL 2020: Following The Stars, Isuru Udana And Suryakumar Yadav Compete In The Break The Beard Challenge
"In the next three to six months, we will be actively exploring new investment opportunities with the goal to contribute our bit to the Startup India movement. Our focus areas will be the health tech, sports tech, food tech and agri tech sectors," Singh told .
YouWeCan's latest investment has been in the nutrition product startup Wellversed for an undisclosed amount at an enterprise valuation of Rs 100 crore.
Former India Cricket Captain Kapil Dev Discharged From Hospital
"Through my foundation and brand YouWeCan, we are always motivated to make a difference in society and we always want people's lives to get better. We definitely have future plans to invest aggressively in the coming year. Hopefully it will be the best year for everyone," Singh said.
He said that investments were on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic and Wellversed is the first after the lockdown in which YWC Ventures has invested.
IPL 2020: Shahrukh Khan Back on Screen After 2 years as KKR Launch New Fan Anthem
Sharing his experience on investments, Singh said that YWC Ventures started in 2013 and invested aggressively in 10-11 startups.
"Two only took off. Something you have to take that risk. Healthians in health and Holosuit in augmented reality and virtual reality have also been doing very well. I am very happy now that 2-3 startups in our portfolio have turned up into big companies now," Singh said.
According to a Tie-Delhi report, investments in startups are on the track of recovery post lockdown.
Online life insurance, over-the-top platforms, electronic e-commerce, online gaming, digital payments, online stock brokerages, online grocery have not only recovered by the end of September to pre-COVID period but also seen growth in the range of 10-50 per cent.
Education technology platforms and online health insurance have recovered up to 200 per cent, while online fitness and online telecommunication startups have seen up to 500 per cent recovery, the report said.
Automotive, travel and hospitality, mobility and logistics are among the worst hit segments and there has been a significant drop in their funding. "Health section has not been hit by Covid. When you look at Healthians, definitely the health segment has been good," Singh said.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking