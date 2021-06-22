Yuvraj Singh Plays Golf With Sachin Tendulkar& Ajit Agarkar, See Pics

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is trying his hand in golf following his retirement from the game of cricket in 2019. On Tuesday, Yuvraj woke up at 04:00 am to play golf with his former Indian teammates – Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar. Yuvraj also shared four photographs from the day on his official Twitter handle. The first snap featured Yuvi along with legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, holding a red golf flag pole. In the second picture, Yuvraj and Ajit Agarkar could be seen posing with their golf stick. The last image included a group photo of them with the golf pole.

The post soon became the talk of the town as the netizen expressed their excitement in the comment box. Veteran West Indies cricketer Brian Lara also appeared in the comment section and shared his thought about the snap.

Meanwhile, it seems Yuvraj is following the footsteps of former all-rounder Agarkar, who decided to play golf after bidding adieu to cricket in 2013. Agarkar has made quite a name for himself in the game and has also won a few amateur tournaments.

Agarkar represented India in 26 Tests and 191 ODIs and scored 51 and 1269 runs respectively. He also picked 58 wickets in the red-ball cricket and 288 scalps in the one-dayers.

However, it is not the first time that Yuvi had been spotted on the golf course. Earlier in March, Yuvi had posted a video of himself from Raipur on his Instagram.

Prior to his retirement, Yuvraj represented India in 304 ODIs and 40 Test matches and scored 8701 and 1900 runs respectively. Yuvraj has also recorded 9 wickets in the longest format of the game and 111 in ODIs. Yuvraj scored 1177 runs and picked 28 wickets in 58 T20Is.

Yuvraj was also part of the Indian squad that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 as well as the 2011 fifty overs World Cup.

