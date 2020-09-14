Yuvraj Singh Posts a Filmy Wish for Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Birthday

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo where he co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan, recently announced his next project. He will be starring opposite Vaani Kapoor in the Abhishek Kapoor film. Here, the actor will be seen playing a cross-functional athlete.

Ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to wish Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday. Quoting dialogue from the film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the cricketer forwarded his best wishes to the National Award-winning actor.

“Mard Woh Nahi Hota Jisse Dard Nahi Hota. Mard Woh Hota Hai, Jo Naa Kisi Ko Dard Deta Hai, Na Dene Deta Hai!” Happy Birthday @ayushmannk Birthday cake May your humility, talent and hard work continue to inspire audiences and propel you to even greater heights! My best wishes,” Yuvraj wrote.

“Mard Woh Nahi Hota Jisse Dard Nahi Hota. Mard Woh Hota Hai, Jo Naa Kisi Ko Dard Deta Hai, Na Dene Deta Hai!” Happy Birthday @ayushmannk 🎂 May your humility, talent and hard work continue to inspire audiences and propel you to even greater heights! My best wishes 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/sfRHYM4bXU — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 14, 2020

Also read: IPL 2020--Heat in UAE Will be the Biggest Challenge, Says Trent Boult

Ayushmann Khurrana was earlier in the day wished by his better half Tahira Kashyap who posted an adorable image with him on social media. In the photograph, Tahira can be seen eating cake off the actor's face. She captioned the image, “Having my cake and eating it too! Happy birthday, soulmate.”

Former Team India batsman Yuvraj Singh recently confirmed that he has decided to come out of retirement to play domestic cricket for Punjab. The middle-order batsman conducted two long camps at Mohali's PCA Stadium where he helped train Shubham Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo where he co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan, recently announced his next project. He will be starring opposite Vaani Kapoor in the Abhishek Kapoor film. Here, the actor will be seen playing a cross-functional athlete.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Ayushmann Khurrana had said that the process of physical transformation for the film is going to be intense and excruciating for him. “I have never looked like this on screen and I'm looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it,” the actor had added.