Yuvraj Singh Posts Hilarious Face Swap Picture of Indian Cricket Team

Every popular social media has been filled with gender swap pictures of people. The trending app alters the picture of a person to add feminine or masculine attributes to it. Some netizens went ahead and morphed the entire men’s Team India for cricket into their feminine versions.
Be it Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Rohit Sharma, the world class players were hard to recognize in their morphed versions. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh decided to poke some fun at the players and shared the picture on his personal social media handles.
The left arm off spinner went all out in the teasing quotient as he captioned the post cheekily. He wrote, “Who will you select as your girlfriend? I will reply tomorrow”.
View this post on Instagram Who will you select as your ♀️ girlfriend’? I will reply tomorrow A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jun 22, 2020 at 7:28am PDT
Who will you select as your ♀️ girlfriend’? I will reply tomorrow
A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jun 22, 2020 at 7:28am PDT
Cricket fans started weighing their choices and although Ravichandran Ashwin and Dhoni were among the top contenders, maximum people chose the morphed version of Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be the best.
Yuzvendra Chahal, who appeared on the list posted by Yuvi, commented on the post guessing why Yuvraj was so excited. Chahal said it was maybe because Yuvi wanted a similar picture of himself. He wrote, “I think you want yours too yuvi paa @yuvisofficial”.
Earlier Chahal had himself tweeted a feminine picture of Team India vice captain Rohit Sharma. He had shared the real picture of the opener beside the morphed one and called the new avatar to be “cute”.
So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HxftQD3Qer— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 18, 2020
So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HxftQD3Qer
He wrote, “So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45”.
