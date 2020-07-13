Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES GOTHENBURG, 2020 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 13 July, 2020

1ST INN

Almhult CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Almhult CC
v/s
Hisingen CC
Hisingen CC

Almhult CC elected to bat
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES GOTHENBURG, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 13 July, 2020

2ND INN

Watan Zalmi CC

74/9 (10.0)

Watan Zalmi CC
v/s
Hisingen CC
Hisingen CC*

61/5 (10.0)

Watan Zalmi CC beat Hisingen CC by 13 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Yuvraj Singh Recalls 2002 NatWest Final, Takes Dig at Nasser Hussain

Yuvraj and Mohammad Kaif played pivotal roles in the team chasing down a mammoth target at Lord's.

IANS |July 13, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh Recalls 2002 NatWest Final, Takes Dig at Nasser Hussain

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh, like most of his teammates, remembers the 2002 Natwest Final very fondly. However, such feelings aren't shared when they think of the then England captain Nasser Hussain in the context of the game.


Yuvraj and Mohammad Kaif played pivotal roles in the team chasing down a mammoth target at Lord's.




His Instagram post read: "#Throwback to Natwest 2002 final. Jaan laga di thi sabne mil ke! We were young and wanted to win. It was a wonderful team effort that helped us beat England and clinch the trophy in this nail-biting game. #NasserHussain in case you forgot."


Batting first, England posted a commanding total of 325/5 in 50 overs. Opener Marcus Trescothick (109) and skipper Nasser Hussain (115) slammed respective centuries as Indian bowlers were sent on a leather hunt.


Chasing the target, India got off to a fine start as openers Ganguly and Virender Sehwag put together a 106-run stand. But from there on, it all went downhill for the visitors as they lost quick wickets and were struggling at 146/5 in 24 overs.


That is when Mohammad Kaif joined Yuvraj Singh in the middle and started to rebuild the chase. Both completed their respective half-centuries as they put together 121 runs off 106 deliveries to put India back in the hunt.


Paul Collingwood, however, thought he won England the match when he got rid of Yuvraj for 69. But Kaif had other plans as he struck a 47-run partnership with Harbjahan Singh to get India closer to the target.


After Harbjahan was dismissed by Andrew Flintoff and then Anil Kumble also went back into the hut without opening his account, Kaif won the match for India with two wickets and three balls to spare.


Despite Kaif and Yuvraj's heroics, the match will always be remembered for Ganguly's shirt-waving at the end of the match where he caught the imagination of every Indian fan from the Lord's balcony.

Instagrammohammed kaifNasser Hussainnatwest final 2002yuvraj singh

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more