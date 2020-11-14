Yuvraj Singh Recalls Memorable Incident With Sachin Tendulkar During His Initial Days in Team India

Former India batsman came into the Indian team when it was full of stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. After the winning the U-19 World Cup under the leadership of Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj was drafted straight into the Indian team and made his debut in ICC Champions Trophy 2000.

Yuvraj, in a recently uploaded video talked about how he refused to take a seat next to Sachin in the team bus. “I can’t really explain what it was like to meet my childhood hero. I was over the moon, I was going in the dressing room before the camp started,” Yuvraj said in a video uploaded by Netflix titled ‘Stories Behind the Story.’

“I had only one seat available, which was next to Tendulkar. I told my manager ‘I don’t think I can sit there’. He said ‘No, he’s going to be your teammate now. You have to talk to him. So I slowly went there, kept looking him up and down and I was like ‘Wow, it’s actually him.’”

Yuvraj also talked about how Sachin reacted to spotting his picture in former's kit bag. “I opened my kit bag and had a picture of him. He looked at it and said ‘Nice picture! Who’s that batsman?’. He laughed after that. Then I think he had a conversation with me and tried to make me comfortable,” Yuvraj recalled.

Yuvraj announced his international retirement in 2019 after not being picked in the side for over two years. He was a prolific scorer in the shorter formats.