Yuvraj Singh Recalls When He Almost Finished Stuart Broad's Career

He revealed Broad senior asked him for a signed jersey for 'almost' finishing his son's career.

IANS |April 26, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh Recalls When He Almost Finished Stuart Broad's Career

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh recalled how former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff angered him that led to the southpaw hitting six sixes off Stuart Broad during the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 in 2007.

Yuvraj slammed six maximums in one Broad over during his majestic 14-ball 58 which ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides as India won the match by 18 runs.

"Freddie was just being Freddie - he said a few words and I said a few words back," Yuvraj said during a BBC podcast.

"I was just happy the six sixes came against England because I got hit for five sixes by Dimitri Mascarenhas a few weeks earlier in an ODI.

"When I hit the sixth six, obviously the first look was at Freddie but the second look was at Dimitri, who gave me a smile."

Yuvraj also recalled the subsequent conversation with Stuart Broad's father Chris. He revealed Broad senior asked him for a signed jersey for 'almost' finishing his son's career.

"His dad, Chris Broad, is a match referee and he came up to me the next day and said 'you almost finished my son's career and now you need to sign a shirt for him'," Yuvraj said.

"So I gave my India jersey and wrote a message for Stuart saying, 'I have been hit for five sixes so I know how it feels. For the future of England cricket, all the best'.

"Stuart is one of the best bowlers in the world now. I don't think any bowler from India could get hit for six sixes in an over and then have such a fantastic career," he added.

