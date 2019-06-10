'Cricket Has Given Me Everything' - Yuvraj Singh's Parting Statement on Retirement

Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday, June 10, in a press conference in Mumbai. Here is his full statement after announcing his retirement, in which he reflects on a glittering career that was full of ups and downs:
"Only if I could articulate what Cricket has done for me, to me! But let me tell you this, Cricket has given me everything I have and it is the reason why I sit here today. Winning the 2011 World Cup, being man of the series, four MoM awards was all like a dream, which was followed with a harsh reality of getting diagnosed of Cancer.
“All this happened so quickly and that too when I was on the peak of my career. I can’t possible explain the support of my family and friends who stood by me, like my pillars of strength and courage. The BCCI and BCCI president at that time Mr. N Srinivasan too supported me during my treatment.
"The 2014 T20 World Cup was probably the most difficult time in my cricket career. the 2014 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka when I laboured to 11 off 21 balls. It was so shattering that I felt my career was all but over, everyone wrote me off too… But I never stopped believing in myself.
"I am extremely lucky to play 400+ games for India, I for one, would have not imagined doing this when I started my career as a Cricketer. Through this journey, some matches that remain etched in my memory were the 2002 NatWest final, my first test hundred in Lahore in 2004, the 2007 ODI series in England, six sixes at the 2007 T20 World Cup, that match when we realised to have not gone beyond at 2007 50-over World Cup and then the most memorable was 2011 World Cup finals.
"My next focus is enabling and helping people with Cancer through my charity YouWeCan. I really want to make a difference to the society by setting example through my inspiring story. I would like to thank my family, my mother, especially, who is present here today; my loving mother who has been the pillar of strength and gave me birth twice, my loving wife who stood by me in my tough times and my close friends who get sick of me but are always there for me, everybody who I love is here today except my dad. So I think it’s a perfect day to move on thank you all the media for capturing this lovely journey. Thank you everyone and see you on the other side."
